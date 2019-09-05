Kemper Corporation (KMPR) and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) Comparing side by side

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kemper Corporation 83 1.03 N/A 4.96 17.75 Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. 2 0.02 N/A -2.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kemper Corporation and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kemper Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 2.6% Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -7.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.17 beta indicates that Kemper Corporation is 17.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kemper Corporation and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.4% and 30.3%. Insiders held 0.4% of Kemper Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.52% of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kemper Corporation 1.37% -0.87% -0.08% 18.1% 12.63% 32.6% Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. -16.62% -41.67% -57.58% -95.34% -95.1% -94.81%

For the past year Kemper Corporation has 32.6% stronger performance while Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. has -94.81% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Kemper Corporation beats Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The companyÂ’s Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. This segment distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The Life & Health Insurance segment provides life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; Medicare supplement insurance; and limited health insurance coverages, such as fixed indemnity and accident-only plans to individuals in rural areas. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.