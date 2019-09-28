Kemper 7.375 (KMPA) Shareholder Shikiar Asset Management Lifted Holding; As Toyota Motor (TM) Stock Price Rose, Holder Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Cut by $372,000 Its Holding

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (TM) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $248,000, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Toyota Motor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $136.28. About 111,100 shares traded. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 4.39% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 29/03/2018 – TOYOTA TO SUPPLY COROLLAS TO SUZUKI; 26/04/2018 – Toyota’s Mississippi Plant Investments in Full Bloom; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Toyota Industries $500m 5Y +60, $500m 10Y +70; 05/03/2018 – Automaker to end sales of new models to focus on hybrids and other green vehicles; 03/04/2018 – TABLE- Top 20 vehicles sold in U.S. in March; 29/03/2018 – TOKYO — Toyota Motor announced on Thursday that the automobile giant will mutually supply cars in India with market leader Suzuki Motor, starting in 2019. The two companies seek to build a stronger foothold in the country, which is now the fourth-largest car market in the world, having passed Germany; 16/05/2018 – Fukushima operator embraces Toyota-style efficiency; 08/03/2018 – Japan auto parts giant Denso raises stake in chip maker Renesas; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Toyota Financial Services (South Africa)’s (P)A1 Global Scale Rating; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – TOYOTA: FEELS INCIDENT MAY HAVE AN EMOTIONAL EFFECT ON DRIVERS

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kemper Corp 7.375 (KMPA) by 33.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 19,425 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 77,625 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96M, up from 58,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kemper Corp 7.375 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $25.15 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33 million and $255.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) by 11,000 shares to 22,500 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,531 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.45 earnings per share, down 3.90% or $0.14 from last year’s $3.59 per share. TM’s profit will be $4.89B for 9.88 P/E if the $3.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.32 actual earnings per share reported by Toyota Motor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.14% negative EPS growth.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43M and $578.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,110 shares to 98,937 shares, valued at $19.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 8,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).