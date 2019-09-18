Kempen Capital Management Trimmed Its Renaissancere Holdings LTD Com (RNR) Holding by $1.93 Million; Thomas Story & Son Raised Its Intel (INTC) Position by $454,255

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd Com (RNR) by 14.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 10,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The institutional investor held 62,454 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.12M, down from 73,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $189.22. About 16,094 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Rev $418M; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $440.3M; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Underwriting Income $129.6 Million; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q EPS $1.42; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q OPER EPS $3.40, EST. $2.65; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe: Book Value $100.29/Share at 1Q End; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Gross Premiums Written $1.2 Billion; 26/04/2018 – RenaissanceRe Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE SAYS HAS SUFFICIENT CAPACITY TO MEET FUTURE NEEDS

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 9,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 250,938 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.01 million, up from 241,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $51.8. About 1.84 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – LAUNCHED OFFER TO EXCHANGE NEW REGISTERED NOTES FOR OUTSTANDING UNREGISTERED NOTES THAT IT ISSUED IN DECEMBER 2017 IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 03/04/2018 – Apple to replace Intel chips with own processors in 2020 Macs, sources say; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 25/04/2018 – Green Hills Software’s INTEGRITY-178 tuMP Multicore Operating System Becomes the First Operating System Certified as Conforming to the FACE Technical Standard for Intel Multicore Processors; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 29/05/2018 – 24 7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Possible Bid for Broadcom; 30/04/2018 – Exclusive: Inside Intel’s Failed Wearables Gambit; 20/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Poulin On Partner Opportunities For AI In The Data Center And Optane’s Multibillion-Dollar Potential

Analysts await RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, up 419.23% or $2.18 from last year’s $0.52 per share. RNR’s profit will be $119.23M for 17.52 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.78 actual earnings per share reported by RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.51% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold RNR shares while 71 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.18% less from 40.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ellington Group Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.04% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Syntal Prns Ltd Liability has 6,266 shares. Pnc Finance Group stated it has 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Stone Ridge Asset reported 5,571 shares. Pzena Invest holds 0% or 4,376 shares. Welch Group Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Com holds 23,538 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 5,377 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 10,310 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,173 shares. Moreover, First Interstate Bancorp has 0.07% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). First LP invested 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Moreover, Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 3,259 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Co has 2,695 shares.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Redwood Tr Inc Com (NYSE:RWT) by 48,950 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $19.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Airls Inc Com (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 27,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,174 shares, and has risen its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd Sponsored Adr (NYSE:SKM).

