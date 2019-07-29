Kempen Capital Management Trimmed Its Pepsico Com (PEP) Position as Market Value Rose; As Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Valuation Declined, Firefly Value Partners LP Boosted Position by $43.02 Million

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 123.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 5.38 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9.73M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.01 million, up from 4.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $513.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.22. About 5.46 million shares traded or 32.21% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 31.75% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.18% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 16/03/2018 – Rep. Palazzo: Congressman Palazzo Recognizes Gulfport Navy Veteran on House Floor; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Rev $325.4M; 11/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $3 TO $16; 26/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION TO SELL ITS 25% INTEREST IN STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM LLC FOR $175 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – LENDERS HAVE PROPOSED AN INCREASE TO GULFPORT’S BORROWING BASE TO $1.4 BLN FROM $1.2 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC Exits Position in Gulfport Energy; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Appoints Deborah G. Adams to Its Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 Non-D&C Capex $120M-$130M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Gulfport Energy To Ba3

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 15,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,812 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.69M, down from 184,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $131.53. About 3.30 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.92 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Coca-Cola Earnings Stay Flat in the Second Quarter? – Nasdaq” on July 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RLH, PEP, ON – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Q2 Earnings Beat, Segmental Results Drive Sales – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: PepsiCo Earnings Pop; Virgin Galactic to Go Public – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth invested in 1,942 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Hbk Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 3,728 shares. Jolley Asset Mngmt Lc reported 6,786 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Cutler Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.76% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Research And holds 71,331 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc has invested 0.96% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc accumulated 1,676 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Headinvest Ltd invested in 52,968 shares. Clarkston Cap Prtn Limited Liability Com holds 1.27% or 312,408 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Liability invested in 0.6% or 8.59M shares. Saybrook Nc reported 12,878 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Payden Rygel accumulated 236,100 shares or 2.11% of the stock. Private Harbour Investment Management Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,265 shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.45% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 74,200 shares. Cadence Bancorp Na holds 0.77% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 15,986 shares.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L Brands Inc Com (LTD) by 50,362 shares to 648,292 shares, valued at $17.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synaptics Inc Com (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 48,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $80,600 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 0% or 560,652 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 1.53 million shares or 0% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 80,200 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 18,666 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 8,106 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). United Kingdom-based Merian Invsts (Uk) has invested 0.08% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 17,436 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 123,401 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Llp stated it has 511,293 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 15,000 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 369,392 shares. 23.52M were accumulated by Blackrock. The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR).