Kempen Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Public Storage Com (PSA) by $5.83 Million; Vale S A (VALE) Shareholder Silchester International Investors Llp Cut Holding as Stock Rose

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Public Storage Com (PSA) by 34.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 46,607 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.10M, down from 71,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Public Storage Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $243.45. About 1.13M shares traded or 35.30% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 38.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 3.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 4.72 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.46 million, down from 7.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 24.66M shares traded or 27.22% up from the average. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 13/03/2018 – NEW CEO OF BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO OCTAVIO LAZARI SAYS BANK STUDYING CLOSURE OF UP TO 200 BRANCHES THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – VALE EXEC SAYS CO IS NOT SATISFIED WITH NICKEL PRICE; 03/04/2018 – VALE TO REPORT 1Q OUTPUT REPORT ON APRIL 16 BF MKT; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – BRAZILIAN PENSION FUNDS, BNDESPAR MAY SELL 10 PCT TO 12.5 PCT OF THEIR VALE STAKES THROUGH PUBLIC OFFERING; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHARE OFFERING ORIGINALLY PLANNED FOR APRIL, BUT MAY BE DELAYED TO 2019 DUE TO ELECTION-YEAR VOLATILITY; 29/03/2018 – VALE SAYS FIRST INSTALLMENT OF DIVIDEND IN NEW POLICY TO BE PAID IN SEPTEMBER; 29/05/2018 – VALE SAYS IF STRIKE CONTINUES IT’LL BE INEVITABLE TO CUT OUTPUT; 16/04/2018 – CORRECT: VALE FIRST-QUARTER IRON-ORE PRODUCTION 82M TONS; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- MITSUI, BRADESPAR EXPECT TO MAINTAIN THEIR VALE STAKES, NOT DIVESTING IN MEDIUM TERM; 14/03/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES TENDER OFFER FOR 2021, 2022 BONDS

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $478.40M for 22.21 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual earnings per share reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna Intl Inc Com (NYSE:MGA) by 7,475 shares to 49,366 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seaspan Corp Shs (NYSE:SSW) by 198,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 962,813 shares, and has risen its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp Com (NYSE:REG).

Analysts await Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 53.85% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.39 per share. VALE’s profit will be $3.08B for 5.06 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Vale S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 172.73% EPS growth.