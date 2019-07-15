Kempen Capital Management Stake in Xylem Com (XYL) Has Decreased by $684,456 as Stock Rose; As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Valuation Rose, Rare Infrastructure LTD Decreased Position by $34.41 Million

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 16.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 1.23M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.43M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.65 million, down from 7.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.7. About 2.53M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS; 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Xylem Inc Com (XYL) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 8,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,606 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, down from 33,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Xylem Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $81.9. About 280,694 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eventide Asset Management Llc holds 1.08% or 397,000 shares in its portfolio. 9,376 were accumulated by Halsey Associates Ct. Somerville Kurt F invested in 1.3% or 82,805 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr has 364 shares. Natixis LP invested in 32,143 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fil Ltd holds 0% or 10,207 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Rech Incorporated owns 134,977 shares. Jupiter Asset Management has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Moreover, Shine Investment Advisory has 0.01% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 108 shares. Moreover, Synovus Fincl has 0% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 338 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). 62 are owned by Reilly Advisors Ltd Llc. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id invested in 3.48% or 460,768 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 15,975 shares.

Analysts await Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. XYL’s profit will be $143.95 million for 25.59 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Xylem Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.85% EPS growth.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jabil Inc Com (NYSE:JBL) by 18,229 shares to 253,299 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc Com (NYSE:PLD) by 26,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 299,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Trinity Inds Inc Com (NYSE:TRN).

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 928,250 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $118.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 258,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 941,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Bessemer Group has invested 0.05% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Rothschild Investment Il accumulated 0.05% or 15,365 shares. Everence Capital Inc accumulated 25,781 shares. Tortoise Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 37.67 million shares or 6.69% of their US portfolio. 674 were reported by Advisory Alpha Llc. Arizona State Retirement System reported 232,530 shares stake. Phillips Financial Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11,198 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter reported 85,134 shares. E&G Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 0.23% or 18,204 shares. Brinker Inc reported 0.05% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Blb&B Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.15% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 44,516 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp accumulated 265,196 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Michigan-based Plante Moran Fin Advisors Llc has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 13,984 are owned by Advisory Serv Net Lc. 13,131 are held by Plancorp Limited Liability Co.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 35.29% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WMB’s profit will be $278.76M for 31.20 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.