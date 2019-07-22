Kempen Capital Management Stake in Lhc Group Com (LHCG) Lowered by $599,170; Eaton Vance Management Has Trimmed Stake in Oracle (ORCL) as Stock Value Rose

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc Com (LHCG) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 5,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,652 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.93 million, down from 122,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $122.84. About 242,613 shares traded or 5.09% up from the average. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 58.85% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.42% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 19/04/2018 – LHC Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-LHC GROUP INC – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY (ADDS; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group: Integration Expected to Continue to Be Implemented Over Next 12 to 18 Mos; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Chief Technology Officer Bruce D. Greenstein to Join LHC Group Management Team as Chief Innovation & Technology Officer; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces New $500 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility; 29/03/2018 – LHC Group and Almost Family Announce Stockholder Approval and Closing of Merger of Equals Transaction; 10/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces Successful Completion And Effectiveness Of Merger With Almost Family; 15/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.4% of LHC Group

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 343,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.48M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.84M, down from 3.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $57.54. About 11.66 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONFIDENT CO WILL “COMFORTABLY DELIVER” ON ORIGINAL FORECAST OF DOUBLE-DIGIT NON-GAAP SHR GROWTH FOR FY18; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV and WILLIAM G. PARRETT to the Bd of DIRECTORS; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software and Cloud Revenue $7.98B; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on China; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Wells Fargo, China; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s mixed earnings brightened by the cloud; 07/05/2018 – Oracle’s Mark Hurd Echoes Concerns on Pentagon’s Cloud Process; 11/04/2018 – Customer Experience Professionals Embrace Innovation with Oracle; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys DataScience.com

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $7.85 million activity.

More notable recent LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LHC Group beats by $0.01, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LHC Group to Present at Two Healthcare Conferences in June – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LHC Group and Geisinger announce definitive agreement for home health and hospice joint venture – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LHC Group and Geisinger finalize joint venture agreement for home health and hospice services in Pennsylvania – GlobeNewswire” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LHCG or ADUS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – nasdaq.com” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc Com (NYSE:ESS) by 11,530 shares to 11,783 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Corp Com (NYSE:CBT) by 82,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,454 shares, and has risen its stake in First Solar Inc Com (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Analysts await LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.84 per share. LHCG’s profit will be $31.50M for 30.71 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by LHC Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold LHCG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Investment Corp Il has 20,950 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated stated it has 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Advisory Rech stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Amalgamated State Bank has invested 0.01% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Ftb Advsr Incorporated holds 0.01% or 821 shares in its portfolio. Sageworth Tru accumulated 0% or 325 shares. The Missouri-based Scout Invests has invested 0.14% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Comerica National Bank has invested 0.03% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). 301,866 are held by Century. Northern Tru accumulated 0.01% or 535,139 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 14,668 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boston Limited Co has 0.03% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Price T Rowe Md invested 0% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). 848,841 are owned by State Street Corporation. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.02% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) or 211,996 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.26 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Jefferies Top Growth Stocks to Buy All Have Big-Time Catalysts – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Loadsmart And Oracle Collaborate To Digitize Logistics – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Oracle Loses Legal Appeal Over $10B Government Cloud Contract – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Inv Council accumulated 729,728 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 148,970 shares. Atwood & Palmer has 0.1% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Epoch Invest Prtn holds 0.06% or 243,455 shares in its portfolio. At Financial Bank has 0.12% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 18,144 shares. Perritt Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.23% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Thomasville Bank has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Banque Pictet Cie invested 0.23% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Ltd owns 132,930 shares. Bowling Ltd Liability Company owns 32,892 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Community Service Gru Limited Company holds 0.13% or 6,918 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Services stated it has 103,158 shares. 6,750 were reported by First Fincl Bank Of Newtown. Bowen Hanes, Georgia-based fund reported 12,390 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc owns 165,684 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio.