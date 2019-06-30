Kempen Capital Management Stake In Kronos Worldwide Com (KRO) Was Has Increased; Amalgamated Bank Holding In Mastercard (MA) Was Has Lifted

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com (KRO) by 41.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 108,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 367,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15 million, up from 258,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.32. About 1.02M shares traded or 308.64% up from the average. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) has declined 44.17% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KRO News: 14/05/2018 – University of Colorado Boulder’s Housing & Dining Services Goes Live with Workforce Dimensions from Kronos; 23/05/2018 – KRONOS BIO NAMES DR. NORBERT BISCHOFBERGER PRESIDENT & CEO; 10/05/2018 – KRONOS WORLDWIDE INC KRO.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $24; 15/05/2018 – Kronos Simplifies Payroll for Organizations of All Sizes; 08/05/2018 – Kronos Empowers Employees and Managers with Workplace Chatbot; 22/03/2018 – The Workforce Institute at Kronos Announces New European Board Member, Dr. Steffi Burkhart; 12/03/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 4Q Net $47.4M; 22/05/2018 – Forbes Names Kronos One of Top Three Places to Work in Software; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KRONOS ACQUISITION’S B3 CFR; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 19/03/2018 – KRONOS WORLDWIDE SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 15, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO NINE, ELECTED MEREDITH MENDES TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCY – SEC FILING

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 1,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,265 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.32 million, up from 135,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $264.53. About 4.40 million shares traded or 22.33% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Invest Limited Company holds 449 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Cadence Financial Bank Na stated it has 5,990 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 1.34% or 87,239 shares. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 257,110 shares. Skylands Limited Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,850 shares. Navellier & stated it has 22,589 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank owns 10,655 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 33 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 21,349 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp holds 1.12% or 20,318 shares. Mawer Inv Mngmt Limited holds 408,630 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. 541,523 were reported by Chilton Investment Com Limited Liability. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,985 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Captrust Fin Advsrs accumulated 24,086 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Moreover, Ancora Limited Liability Corp has 0.38% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc Com (NYSE:PPG) by 5,723 shares to 15,166 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,006 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:VLO).