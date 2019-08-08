Kempen Capital Management Raised Wolverine World Wide Com (WWW) Holding By $301,980; Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Kempen Capital Management increased Wolverine World Wide Inc Com (WWW) stake by 13.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kempen Capital Management acquired 8,628 shares as Wolverine World Wide Inc Com (WWW)’s stock declined 25.74%. The Kempen Capital Management holds 73,928 shares with $2.64 million value, up from 65,300 last quarter. Wolverine World Wide Inc Com now has $2.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 5.30% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $27.01. About 1.41 million shares traded or 64.63% up from the average. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has declined 22.78% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WWW News: 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Sees 2018 Rev $2.24B-$2.32B; 25/03/2018 – Podcast: Wolverine: The Long Night is a well-crafted thriller; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE 1Q REV. $534.1M, EST. $531.1M; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N SEES FY SHR $1.92 TO $2.02; 19/04/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE SAYS SIZE OF BOARD WAS REDUCED FROM ELEVEN TO TEN UPON RETIREMENT OF TIMOTHY O’DONOVAN – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates LSF10 Wolverine Investments At ‘B’; Otlk Stable; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Profit More Than Doubles

Among 3 analysts covering Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Akorn had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 1. Piper Jaffray maintained Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) rating on Friday, March 1. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $8 target. See Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) latest ratings:

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold New Target: $4 Initiates Coverage On

11/03/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Hold Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $4 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $8 Maintain

More notable recent Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Akorn (AKRX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Akorn (AKRX) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Akorn (AKRX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Akorn up 6% premarket on Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Akorn to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

The stock increased 2.92% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.17. About 1.02 million shares traded. Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) has declined 79.68% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AKRX News: 18/05/2018 – FRESENIUS CEO SEES AKORN CASE RESOLVED BY NEXT YEAR; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Akorn May Benefit, Industry Production Up This Quarter; 17/04/2018 – Akorn May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 8th Consecutive Drop; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Akorn May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 22 Mos; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Akorn, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff De; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Akorn, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (AKRX); 23/04/2018 – FRESENIUS SE AKORN, SUES FRESENIUS FOR CONSUMMATION OF MERGER; 29/05/2018 – Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces an Investigation Involving Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties by Officers and Directors of Akorn; 09/04/2018 – AKRX INVESTORS NOTICE: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action against Akorn, Inc; 18/05/2018 – FRESENIUS FREG.DE CEO SAYS COSTS RELATED TO AKORN TRANSACTION TOTAL 60 MLN EUROS SO FAR

Akorn, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, makes, and markets specialized generic and branded pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter drug products, and animal health products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $383.32 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health. It currently has negative earnings. The Prescription Pharmaceuticals segment offers generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals in various dosage forms, including sterile ophthalmics, injectables, and inhalants; and non-sterile oral liquids, topicals, nasal sprays, and otics.

Kempen Capital Management decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) stake by 7,785 shares to 23,592 valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Valero Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:VLO) stake by 23,811 shares and now owns 117,979 shares. Sysco Corp Com (NYSE:SYY) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Wolverine World Wide had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Pivotal Research given on Friday, February 15. Wedbush maintained Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) rating on Thursday, June 20. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $35 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Pivotal Research on Thursday, February 21. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. Citigroup maintained Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wolverine World Wide’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE Aims to Speed Up Trading With Core Tech Upgrade – The Wall Street Journal” with publication date: August 05, 2019.