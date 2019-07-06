Kempen Capital Management Position in Fidelity National Financial Fnf Group Com (FNF) Lowered as Stock Value Rose; Chilton Capital Management Increased Its Stake in Caterpillar Del (CAT) by $373,275

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 2,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,804 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.30 million, up from 88,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.49. About 2.94M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 27%; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL, UP 28 PCT – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – 2018 SHORT-TERM INCENTIVE COMPENSATION EXPENSE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $1.4 BILLION, NEARLY THE SAME AS 2017; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reported first-quarter earnings on Tuesday before market open; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 26 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reports earnings of $2.82 per share on revenue of $12.9 billion, surpassing expectations; 26/04/2018 – Caterpillar’s Caution Finds an Echo in Asia in Komatsu’s Outlook; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Fincl Products Rev $709M; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NOT SEEING PRICING ENVIRONMENT IMPROVING FOR MINING EQUIP

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial Fnf Group Com (FNF) by 18.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 114,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 492,603 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.01 million, down from 606,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial Fnf Group Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41. About 732,365 shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 2.33% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl: Intends to Achieve at Least $135M in Operational Cost Synergies From Stewart Deal; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.30; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Fidelity National Financial’s Ratings on Acquisition Announcement; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Services: Obligated to Pay $33M Termination Fee to FNF if Merger Agreement Terminated Under Certain Conditions; 26/03/2018 – Stewart Information needed nomination push to motivate board; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity to buy insurer Stewart in $1.2 bln deal; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL HAS REVERSE BREAK-UP FEE $50M; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL REPORTS SIGNING OF A MERGER PACT TO BUY

Analysts await Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 2.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.86 per share. FNF’s profit will be $229.14M for 12.20 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold FNF shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corp invested in 100,178 shares. Motco owns 0% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 661 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 10,430 shares. 2.83M were accumulated by Wedge Capital L LP Nc. Renaissance Lc invested 0% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 13,715 shares. Assetmark holds 27,029 shares. 253,048 are owned by Raymond James Assoc. Westpac Bk Corporation invested in 0% or 47,458 shares. Confluence Inv Mgmt Limited Liability owns 2.42M shares. Cambridge Inv Advisors stated it has 13,468 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv accumulated 0.26% or 10,381 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Limited holds 0.5% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) or 11,600 shares. New York-based Capital Management Assocs New York has invested 0.54% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

More notable recent Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – February 11, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: Fidelity National Financial – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Receives Canadian Antitrust Clearance in Connection with Acquisition of Stewart Information Services Corporation – PR Newswire” on August 21, 2018. More interesting news about Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – January 21, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on January 21, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “Fidelity National Financial Adds Notarize Remote Notarization Service to Closing Options – Financial Post” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp Com Par $0.01 (NASDAQ:KALU) by 9,126 shares to 39,154 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coresite Rlty Corp Com (NYSE:COR) by 25,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc Com (NYSE:ESS).

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bert’s Dividend Stock Watch List – June And July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: A Sleepy Start to the Week, But Hold On – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Caterpillar Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Caterpillar Reports 6% Year-Over-Year Sales Increase – Benzinga” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Md holds 1.61 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Golub Grp Inc Limited Liability has 13,078 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 5,884 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc reported 1,683 shares. Howland Cap Management Lc owns 28,845 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 62,125 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 854,575 are owned by Barclays Public Limited. Natl Asset Management holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 8,805 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us owns 370,093 shares. Fernwood Investment Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.33% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Covington Management has 0.02% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Doheny Asset Ca reported 2,350 shares. Whitnell Comm invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Clean Yield stated it has 0.03% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Mairs And Pwr reported 7,040 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 4,196 shares to 70,335 shares, valued at $14.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 2,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,255 shares, and cut its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).