Kempen Capital Management Position in Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Has Lowered as Share Value Declined; As Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toron (CM) Stock Value Declined, Howe & Rusling Has Trimmed Its Position

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 31.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 102,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 222,149 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.95M, down from 325,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 9.18 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/03/2018 – VITOL DEVELOPING LNG IMPORT PROJECT IN BANGLADESH; 20/03/2018 – COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 13/03/2018 – Germany’s 2017 oil output fell 6 percent, gas down 8 percent; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: TARGETS CUTTING GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO ZERO BY 2030; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS SHARE OF OVERSEAS UPSTREAM EXPANSION WILL BE ”A GOOD PORTION” IN LONG-TERM BUT WON’T BE COMPARABLE TO HOME; 19/04/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon faces setback in Iraq as oil and water mix; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS EXXON MOBIL AMONG COMPANIES IN THE LIST AFFECTED BY HALOGENATED BUTYL RUBBER MOVE; 28/05/2018 – Storm Alberto weakens as it makes landfall on Florida Panhandle; 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report

Howe & Rusling Inc decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toron (CM) by 20.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc sold 13,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 52,451 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 65,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toron for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $77.42. About 329,078 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp Com (NYSE:REG) by 46,405 shares to 139,917 shares, valued at $9.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argo Group Intl Hldgs Ltd Com (NASDAQ:AGII) by 27,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Monarch Capital Mgmt Inc invested 2.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 6.42 million shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. First Heartland Consultants Inc owns 0.4% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 17,755 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Pa has 2.06% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 300,513 shares. 475,459 were accumulated by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corp. Yacktman Asset Management Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 2.30 million shares. Wg Shaheen And Assocs Dba Whitney And Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 7,414 shares. Gfs Lc reported 46,285 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Acg Wealth has invested 0.4% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lsv Asset Management owns 8.66 million shares. Berkley W R reported 308,650 shares stake. Cincinnati Ins stated it has 2.92% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). National Bank Of Stockton stated it has 10,468 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Ccm Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

