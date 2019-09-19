Kempen Capital Management Position in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In Com (ARE) Has Upped by $2.03 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Share Price Rose, Botty Investors Increased Its Stake by $377,500

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 24,234 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.68M, up from 21,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $85.36. About 1.16M shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA SIGNS EXCLUSIVE PACT, BUY-OUT OPTION WITH MYONEXUS; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 07/05/2018 – SAREPTA, INVITAE EXPAND PACT TO INCL MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY; 23/05/2018 – Sarepta Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Golodirsen; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In Com (ARE) by 15.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 14,400 shares as the company's stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 105,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.84 million, up from 90,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $154.04. About 354,450 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.99 million activity. Shares for $219,950 were bought by BEHRENS M KATHLEEN. $159,250 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares were bought by Barry Richard. The insider INGRAM DOUGLAS S bought $2.00M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pitcairn accumulated 1,885 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc reported 0.01% stake. Appleton Prns Ma holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 2,080 shares. Sphera Funds Ltd invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Avoro Capital Advisors Limited Liability Co has 1.40 million shares for 7.35% of their portfolio. Weiss Multi has 5,000 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management holds 112,258 shares. Moreover, Sit Investment Assocs has 0.13% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Endurant Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.22% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). 29,438 are held by Putnam Invs Ltd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 562,480 shares. Ghost Tree Limited owns 290,000 shares. Utd Capital Finance Advisers Limited Co reported 0.02% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Atlantic Union Bank accumulated 2,500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 72,647 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold ARE shares while 130 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 110.00 million shares or 1.67% more from 108.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Group Ltd accumulated 150,171 shares or 0.04% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.03% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Huntington Bancorporation holds 12,114 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Principal Gp Inc reported 5.26 million shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Zimmer Prtnrs LP accumulated 885,000 shares. New York-based Cibc World Corp has invested 0.02% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Ironwood Fincl Lc owns 0% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 29 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 1.71M shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 1.71M shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Llc accumulated 20,000 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar invested in 24,960 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Geode Lc owns 1.61M shares. Mufg Americas Holding, New York-based fund reported 39 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt reported 55,882 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Farmers Merchants Invs owns 137 shares.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermon Group Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:THR) by 46,959 shares to 482,654 shares, valued at $12.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc Com (NYSE:MRK) by 5,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,443 shares, and cut its stake in Hope Bancorp Inc Com.