Kempen Capital Management Maintains Stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Com (AVB); Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Decreased Its Holding in Chevron (CVX) by $286.74 Million

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc Com (AVB) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 9,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 85,468 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.16M, up from 76,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $209.45. About 308,385 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 33.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 2.33M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4.56 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $561.33M, down from 6.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $116.83. About 3.98 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM; 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 01:45 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECT BASE PLUS SHALE AND TIGHT PRODUCTION TO INCREASE 2 PCT -3 PCT EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022- PRESENTATION; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/25/2018 09:47 PM; 25/04/2018 – Siccar Point Signals It May Cut Stake in Chevron U.K. Project; 09/03/2018 – Chevron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO YARRINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co Ord Shs (NYSE:ALLE) by 9,700 shares to 25,700 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copa Holdings Sa Cl A (NYSE:CPA) by 128,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,473 shares, and cut its stake in Telefonica Brasil Sa Sponsored Adr.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.