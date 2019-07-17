Kempen Capital Management Maintains Position in Empire St Rlty Tr Cl A (ESRT); Miracle Mile Advisors Lifted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $5.20 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 667.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 37,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,025 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02 million, up from 5,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $132.02. About 3.29 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc Cl A (ESRT) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 137,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 963,274 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.22M, up from 825,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.7. About 148,101 shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 8.36% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.79% the S&P500.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In Com (NYSE:PEG) by 35,209 shares to 176,273 shares, valued at $10.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc Com by 5,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,297 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:TSM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold ESRT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 123.32 million shares or 1.17% more from 121.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). State Street owns 3.35M shares. Amica Mutual Company has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Aew Capital LP reported 0.38% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Geode Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Cap Corporation Va invested 0.06% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Amp Cap Invsts Ltd holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 4.06M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 224,279 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 30,089 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 170,530 shares. Westpac Corporation reported 841,473 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 141,711 shares. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv reported 1.38% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 8.35M shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc holds 0% or 22,200 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scott And Selber Inc holds 0.36% or 4,899 shares in its portfolio. Oakwood Capital Ltd Llc Ca has 46,623 shares for 2.73% of their portfolio. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Com holds 0.41% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 24,426 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser Inc owns 11,355 shares. Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 107,006 shares or 1.64% of the stock. Butensky And Cohen Financial Security Inc holds 1.69% or 16,631 shares. Moreover, Beech Hill Advsrs has 0.56% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Contravisory Invest Management reported 16 shares. Moreover, National Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 0.05% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 29,890 shares. Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & Com accumulated 15,386 shares. Cypress Limited Liability holds 107,107 shares. Redmond Asset Lc has invested 0.26% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 1.89M shares or 1.69% of the stock. Harvest Capital Mngmt owns 26,695 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Bankshares Incorporated accumulated 266,227 shares or 1.86% of the stock.

