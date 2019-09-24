Kempen Capital Management Maintains Holding in Citizens Finl Group Com (CFG); Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Verity & Verity Has Decreased Its Position by $481,884

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc Com (CFG) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 24,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 582,818 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.61 million, up from 558,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.87. About 2.73M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 22/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Participate in the Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2018; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE EQUAL TO 100% OF NOTES REDEEMED, PLUS ANY ACCRUED & UNPAID INTEREST TO, BUT EXCLUDING DATE; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Unit Citizens Bank N.A. Will Purchase Assets for $511M in Cash; 18/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Inc expected to post earnings of 76 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $78M; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Sees Acquisition Total Estimated After-Tax Integration Costs of $30M-$45M; 17/04/2018 – Clapp Communications Adds CFG Community Bank to Its Growing Client List; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMBINED MORTGAGE BUSINESS WILL BE LED BY ERIC SCHUPPENHAUER, CURRENT CITIZENS PRESIDENT OF HOME MORTGAGE; 26/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 13.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 6,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 38,876 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05 million, down from 45,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $72. About 6.44 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $486,750 activity.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc Com (NYSE:TER) by 49,200 shares to 148,057 shares, valued at $7.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 5,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,560 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc Com (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold CFG shares while 191 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 411.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 416.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiera holds 16,716 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.01% or 121,919 shares in its portfolio. Tru Of Vermont accumulated 273 shares. 117,500 are owned by Intact Invest. Captrust Advisors owns 507 shares. Barry Investment Limited Liability Corp owns 220,509 shares for 2.67% of their portfolio. Eqis Cap, California-based fund reported 8,447 shares. Fmr Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 1.47 million shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 0.31% or 1.07 million shares. Kistler accumulated 315 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Na owns 0.21% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 1.33 million shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.09M shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Germany-based Lingohr & Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh has invested 0.94% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Minnesota-based Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Rbf Cap Lc reported 10,000 shares.

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Citizens Bank names Boston as one of four ‘tech hubs’ nationwide – Boston Business Journal” on September 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “National lender bringing tech hub to Nashville – Nashville Business Journal” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Comerica Bank Remains Asset Sensitive, Loan Impairments Historically Low – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Regulator approves Citizens’ newest wealth center – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change – Business Wire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.14 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $460.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,212 shares to 138,974 shares, valued at $6.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 6,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris confirms merger talks with Altria – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “California takes action against vaping – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Reasons Philip Morris International Shouldn’t Merge With Altria – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Federal ban possible on flavored vaping products – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Ibtimes.com‘s news article titled: “It’s Not Cigarettes Bringing Altria and Philip Morris International Together Again – International Business Times” with publication date: September 02, 2019.