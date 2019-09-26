Kempen Capital Management Lowered Ventas Com (VTR) Position; Shorts at Medley Management Class A (MDLY) Lowered By 1.08%

Medley Management Inc Class A (NYSE:MDLY) had a decrease of 1.08% in short interest. MDLY’s SI was 110,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.08% from 111,500 shares previously. With 18,400 avg volume, 6 days are for Medley Management Inc Class A (NYSE:MDLY)’s short sellers to cover MDLY’s short positions. The stock increased 3.92% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.45. About 11,139 shares traded. Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) has declined 10.13% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLY News: 14/05/2018 – MEDLEY MANAGEMENT INC SAYS MEDLEY INVESTED IN THE TRANSACTION THROUGH ITS TACTICAL OPPORTUNITIES GROUP; 29/03/2018 – Medley Management 4Q Rev $18.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Medley Management Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLY); 15/05/2018 – Medley Management 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 10/05/2018 – SIERRA INCOME CORPORATION SAYS A COMMITTEE OF ITS BOARD HAS APPROVED A DECREASE IN ITS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE FROM $8.15 PER SHARE TO $8.00 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – Sierra Income Corporation Decrease in Public Offering Price; 14/05/2018 – MEDLEY, AS PART OF A PFD EQUITY INVESTOR GROUP: JV W/ CATCHMARK; 10/05/2018 – SIERRA INCOME CORPORATION SAYS CHANGE IN ITS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE TO $8.00 PER SHARE REFLECTS UPDATED NAV PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – After Judges Deny Medley Capital Corporation’s Emergency Appeal, Lawsuit brought by Modern VideoFilm’s Shareholder Against Medley for Damages in Excess of $150 Million Set to Proceed on June 12th; 04/05/2018 – Medley Management Inc. Schedules Earnings Release Date and Webcast for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Kempen Capital Management decreased Ventas Inc Com (VTR) stake by 33.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kempen Capital Management sold 56,500 shares as Ventas Inc Com (VTR)’s stock rose 10.09%. The Kempen Capital Management holds 110,200 shares with $7.53M value, down from 166,700 last quarter. Ventas Inc Com now has $27.47B valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $73.73. About 944,890 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "3 Healthcare REITs For Sector-Leading Performance – Seeking Alpha" on September 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "Is HCP a Buy? – The Motley Fool" published on September 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Ventas completes investment in $1.8B Quebec senior housing portfolio – Seeking Alpha" on September 04, 2019.

Kempen Capital Management increased Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 11,709 shares to 36,932 valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:HBAN) stake by 55,750 shares and now owns 1.49 million shares. Invitation Homes Inc Com was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Ventas (NYSE:VTR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ventas has $7400 highest and $57 lowest target. $69.39’s average target is -5.89% below currents $73.73 stock price. Ventas had 13 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) rating on Wednesday, June 19. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $73 target. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 29. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, September 17. The stock of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Bank of America.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23M for 19.61 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 47 investors sold VTR shares while 185 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 313.78 million shares or 4.88% more from 299.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.