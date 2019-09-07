Kempen Capital Management Lowered Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (MMC) Holding by $936,324; As Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Shares Rose, Holder Robertson Opportunity Capital Lowered Stake

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (MMC) by 25.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 10,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 28,738 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, down from 38,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $100.91. About 1.37 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 23/05/2018 – Karolinska lnstitutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Profit Rises; Operating Companies See Revenue Growth; 13/04/2018 – MOVES- Cushman & Wakefield, Marsh, Macquarie Capital; 27/03/2018 – MITSUBISHI MOTORS TO RAISE STAKE IN MMC DIAMOND FINANCE; 21/05/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – MELATI PERTIWI SDN TO TERMINATE THE PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF 100% INTEREST IN CO’S UNIT MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING SDN; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER CEO ANDREW MARSH SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – MACAIRE PACE JOINS MERCER FROM WILLIS TOWERS WATSON AS WEST MARKET CEO; 06/03/2018 – OLIVER WYMAN – TWENTY-ONE 8WORKS EMPLOYEES BASED IN UK & SILICON VALLEY, TO BE PART OF CO’S ORGANIZATIONAL EFFECTIVENESS PRACTICE; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named ‘Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $19.62. About 338,174 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EBITDA $84M; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c; 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C; 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $341.83M for 36.56 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mercer Appoints Christina Losier as Principal, Health – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Holistic Look At Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marsh and Construction Risk Partners Agree to Separate – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marsh & McLennan Q2 adjusted EPS beats estimate, shares fall – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 3.22 million shares or 0.37% of the stock. Vanguard Grp reported 37.88 million shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 2,800 shares. Principal owns 902,563 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 297,616 shares. Fulton Retail Bank Na holds 0.02% or 3,335 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated has invested 0.16% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Advisor Prns Ltd reported 13,336 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 93,397 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc invested in 80,808 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 8,970 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw stated it has 0.08% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Advsrs Asset Management reported 175,738 shares. Washington Trust Co stated it has 67,147 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Veritable Limited Partnership has 18,245 shares.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trinity Inds Inc Com (NYSE:TRN) by 96,500 shares to 370,918 shares, valued at $8.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Finl Inc Com (NYSE:PRU) by 7,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TowerJazz and Lumotive Demonstrate True Solid-State Beam Steering for Automotive LiDAR Systems – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “TSEM: TowerJazz Makes Decision to Invest $100 Million to Expand Its TPSCo Uozu Fab – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “TowerJazz Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results with Strong Organic Growth and Guides Third Quarter Revenue Increase with Continued Organic Growth – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TowerJazz Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 05/15/2019: SUNW, JKS, TSEM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Analysts await Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 45.95% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.37 per share. TSEM’s profit will be $20.64M for 24.53 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Tower Semiconductor Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57M and $163.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 300 shares to 3,300 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.