Kempen Capital Management Lifted Its Diamondrock Hospitality Co Com (DRH) Holding; Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Boosted Its Aon Plc (AON) Holding

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased Aon Plc (AON) stake by 47.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc acquired 110,626 shares as Aon Plc (AON)’s stock rose 7.70%. The Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc holds 344,247 shares with $58.76M value, up from 233,621 last quarter. Aon Plc now has $45.06B valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $191.04. About 763,279 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 25/04/2018 – AON AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS, A LEADING PROVIDER OF L; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team

Kempen Capital Management increased Diamondrock Hospitality Co Com (DRH) stake by 32.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kempen Capital Management acquired 114,000 shares as Diamondrock Hospitality Co Com (DRH)’s stock declined 7.87%. The Kempen Capital Management holds 469,293 shares with $5.08M value, up from 355,293 last quarter. Diamondrock Hospitality Co Com now has $1.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.82. About 954,469 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M

More notable recent DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “DiamondRock Announces Jay Johnson to Step Down as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Effective August 31, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DiamondRock acquires hotel at base of Golden Gate Bridge – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Among 3 analysts covering Diamondrock (NYSE:DRH), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Diamondrock had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, June 27 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DRH in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Sell” rating.

Kempen Capital Management decreased Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A (NYSE:EL) stake by 3,150 shares to 21,802 valued at $3.61 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) stake by 15,839 shares and now owns 168,812 shares. Ppl Corp Com (NYSE:PPL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 24,737 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.03% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 122,898 shares. Profund Llc holds 0.02% or 31,504 shares. Lsv Asset has invested 0.08% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt accumulated 84,700 shares. Pzena Investment Ltd Liability owns 1.28 million shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Company holds 0% or 74,200 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 755 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust holds 1,030 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hsbc Plc invested 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Aperio has invested 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Foundry Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 38,585 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 47,249 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 21,700 shares.

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Aon’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aon: The Peak Has Been Reached – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aon Q2 EPS in-line, boosts restructuring cost estimate – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Aon PLC (AON) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aon names Darren Zeidel as General Counsel – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Aon (NYSE:AON), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Aon had 12 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, July 11. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, May 15 with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by M Partners. M Partners upgraded the shares of AON in report on Monday, February 4 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, July 29. The stock of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 22. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 1 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 29 by UBS.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) stake by 1 shares to 119 valued at $35.85M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Charter Communications Inc N stake by 62,026 shares and now owns 62,952 shares. Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) was reduced too.