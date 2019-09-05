Kempen Capital Management Lifted Enersys Com (ENS) Stake; Williams Jones & Associates Boosted Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Holding By $1.17 Million

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) stake by 1.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Williams Jones & Associates Llc acquired 9,200 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI)’s stock rose 7.08%. The Williams Jones & Associates Llc holds 831,111 shares with $106.38 million value, up from 821,911 last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp now has $60.81B valuation. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $146.27. About 642,490 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Kempen Capital Management increased Enersys Com (ENS) stake by 51.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kempen Capital Management acquired 48,607 shares as Enersys Com (ENS)’s stock declined 1.20%. The Kempen Capital Management holds 143,195 shares with $9.33M value, up from 94,588 last quarter. Enersys Com now has $2.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.72% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $58.03. About 103,385 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500.

Kempen Capital Management decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) stake by 7,785 shares to 23,592 valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) stake by 53,161 shares and now owns 297,504 shares. Iqvia Hldgs Inc Com was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ENS shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 40.28 million shares or 3.38% less from 41.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Geode Mgmt Lc owns 522,805 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 19,834 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 80,171 shares. Harding Loevner Lp has 481 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paloma Management Com owns 10,870 shares. Nordea Invest Ab reported 222,326 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Waddell & Reed holds 319,348 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 8,500 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management has invested 0.04% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). 2,305 are held by First Interstate Bancorporation. Foundry Lc stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity. The insider MARTIN J LANDIS bought $2.26M.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) stake by 18,893 shares to 42,265 valued at $1.95M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 2,580 shares and now owns 63,122 shares. Mongodb Inc Cl A was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Crown Castle Int`l (NYSE:CCI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Crown Castle Int`l has $15000 highest and $129 lowest target. $141.50’s average target is -3.26% below currents $146.27 stock price. Crown Castle Int`l had 11 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform”. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained it with “Hold” rating and $136 target in Friday, March 22 report. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley.

