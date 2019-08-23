Kempen Capital Management Increases Stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr Sh Ben Int (OFC); Manor Road Capital Partners Lowered Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Market Value Declined

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr Sh Ben Int (OFC) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 43,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 413,100 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.28 million, up from 369,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr Sh Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.97. About 105,370 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 38,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.67 million, down from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $874.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $38.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1767. About 2.10 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Chris Ciaccia: Idk if it’s been reported elsewhere, but in Christmas ’16, Amazon even contracted Uber drivers to help deliver; 10/04/2018 – Perfecto Supports Next-Generation Digital Engagement with Addition of Continuous Testing for Amazon Fire TV; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Has Lots of Company as Trump Slams `Stupid’ Businesses; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE AND AMAZON RENEW STREAMING PARTNERSHIP FOR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Kevin Mansell, the outgoing chairman, president and CEO of Kohl’s, to discuss the retailer’s partnership with Amazon and the latest quarter; 25/05/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa Raises Concerns Over Tech and Surveillance (Video); 10/05/2018 – Amazon has built a team within Alexa to dive more deeply into the health-care space; 05/03/2018 – Mexico’s Televisa hires new executive as part of content overhaul; 16/04/2018 – Fnac Darty strengthens ties with Google in bid to tackle Amazon

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc Com by 212,500 shares to 295,800 shares, valued at $7.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group Inc Com (NYSE:OMC) by 12,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,219 shares, and cut its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A (NYSE:EL).

Since July 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $9,716 activity.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.45 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.