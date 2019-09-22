Kempen Capital Management Increases Holding in Synaptics Com (SYNA); Gm Advisory Group Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Increased by $320,256 as Stock Rose

Gm Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 18.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc bought 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 14,628 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04M, up from 12,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17 million shares traded or 188.90% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $1.61B TO DATE; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Synaptics Inc Com (SYNA) by 21.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 48,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% . The institutional investor held 273,158 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.96M, up from 225,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Synaptics Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $37.59. About 347,896 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys New 2.8% Position in Synaptics; 05/04/2018 – Synaptics AudioSmart Far-Field Voice Featured on docomo Simple Mic Bluetooth Speaker; 09/03/2018 Synaptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Synaptics Second-Generation USB Type-C Headset SoCs in Mass Production with Major Smartphone OEM; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q ADJ EPS 92C, EST. 91C; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Loss/Shr 40c; 11/04/2018 – SYNAPTICS INC SYNA.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $42; 27/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 27 / 2018 – Synaptics Incorporated – Finger Lakes Region; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS SEES 4Q REV. $370M TO $410M, EST. $419.8M; 27/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR SYNAPTICS AFFECTS 40 ON PLANT CLOSING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

