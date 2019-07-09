Kempen Capital Management Increased Teradyne Com (TER) Stake by $546,000 as Market Value Rose; Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Lowered Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position by $722,598; Valuation Declined

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Teradyne Inc Com (TER) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 197,257 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86 million, up from 183,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Teradyne Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 2.31M shares traded or 10.79% up from the average. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 27.70% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 15/05/2018 – Elliott Takes New Stakes in Teradyne, Debt-Laden Windstream; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teradyne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TER); 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q EPS 43c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Teradyne; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE BUYS MOBILE INDUSTRIAL ROBOTS FOR EUR 121M; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Buys 2.1% Position in Teradyne; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Rev $490M-$520M; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE – ACQUISITION OF MIR OF ODENSE, DENMARK FOR EUR 121 MLN NET OF CASH ACQUIRED PLUS EUR 101 MLN IF SOME PERFORMANCE TARGETS MET THROUGH 2020; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSIresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 2,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 92,469 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.09 million, down from 95,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $251.72. About 777,900 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.78M for 20.43 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 13,855 shares to 650,359 shares, valued at $63.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 30,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth Limited Liability has 1,500 shares. Shelton Cap holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 474 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl holds 1.61% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 195,576 shares. Boston Family Office Lc invested in 17,165 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Co has 19,375 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Pioneer Tru Bancshares N A Or has invested 1.46% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Brown Brothers Harriman & stated it has 14,671 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Blair William & Co Il has 78,268 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0.29% or 364,006 shares. The California-based Nelson Roberts Investment Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Amica Retiree Med Trust holds 509 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi invested in 2.61% or 36,156 shares. Cambridge holds 2,897 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Portland Glob Advisors Limited Com has 9,712 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Llc holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xylem Inc Com (NYSE:XYL) by 8,664 shares to 24,606 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc Cl A New (NYSE:HTA) by 61,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,676 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc Com.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $8.10 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 Beecher Gregory R sold $989,021 worth of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) or 26,778 shares. JAGIELA MARK E sold $5.48M worth of stock or 139,935 shares. Another trade for 11,210 shares valued at $412,796 was sold by Smith Gregory Stephen.