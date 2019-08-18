Kempen Capital Management Increased Its Hudson Pac Pptys Com (HPP) Holding by $5.95 Million; Zpr Investment Management Lifted Transact Technologies (TACT) Position

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Transact Technologies Inc (TACT) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 37,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.60% . The institutional investor held 90,865 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, up from 53,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Transact Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 2,197 shares traded. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) has risen 6.79% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical TACT News: 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s AGS Transact to make third attempt at IPO, aims to raise up to 10 bln rupees – Mint; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 20/04/2018 – DJ TransAct Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TACT); 16/03/2018 – JULONG CO LTD 300202.SZ SAYS IT WINS BID TO SELL CURRENCY-RELATED EQUIPMENT TO INDIA’S AGS TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES LTD; 08/05/2018 – TransAct to Demonstrate Full Suite of Advanced Technology and Printer Solutions for the Global Casino, Gaming and Lottery; 02/05/2018 – TransAct Technologies to Demonstrate Full Line-up of AccuDate Restaurant Food Safety and Operations Management Solutions at NRA; 08/03/2018 – ShopKeep CEO Michael DeSimone to Issue Closing Keynote at ETA’s 2018 TRANSACT Tech New York City; 08/05/2018 – TransAct to Demonstrate Full Suite of Advanced Technology and Printer Solutions for the Global Casino, Gaming and Lottery Markets at G2E Asia 2018; 22/05/2018 – Freedom Leaf, Inc., Takes 25% Equity Interest in Cicero Transact Group, LLC – A Business Platform Launching in July; 21/05/2018 – TransAct Expands Restaurant Solutions Product Suite with Debut of AccuSpot at the National Restaurant Association Show 2018

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc Com (HPP) by 35000% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 175,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $33.68. About 498,667 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – HPP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.87 TO $1.95, EST. $1.91; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Major Lease in Silicon Valley; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FFO, INCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS, $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 45C, EST. 45C; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 3.5% TO $174.1 MILLION FROM $168.3 MILLION FOR THE SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPP); 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $1.87 to $1.95; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC SAYS DEBT SECURITIES WILL BE ISSUED BY HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, L.P., A MAJORITY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $208,100 activity.

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53M and $50.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 17,847 shares to 5,472 shares, valued at $540,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 3,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,602 shares, and cut its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 2.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 4 investors sold TACT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 2.72 million shares or 13.96% less from 3.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Company Mn invested 0% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 0.01% or 125,200 shares. Federated Inc Pa has 396 shares. 1,500 are held by Retail Bank Of America De. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 10,970 shares. Connors Investor Svcs stated it has 20,710 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) for 423,000 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 351,880 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 316,606 shares. North Star Invest has 0.13% invested in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) for 118,100 shares. Punch Associate Investment has 0.28% invested in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Tower Cap Limited Company (Trc) invested 0% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 0% or 4,499 shares. Teton Advisors reported 0.1% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Hillsdale Mgmt reported 2,300 shares.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In Com (NYSE:PEG) by 35,209 shares to 176,273 shares, valued at $10.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lhc Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 5,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,652 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold HPP shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 155.86 million shares or 0.32% less from 156.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waterfront Prns Ltd owns 5% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 998,072 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 14,070 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc has invested 0.06% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Daiwa Gp Incorporated holds 5.17M shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. Moreover, Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0.01% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 843,229 shares. Pnc Financial Service Grp invested in 0% or 345 shares. Heitman Real Estate Securities Ltd accumulated 2.02 million shares or 3.03% of the stock. Pggm Invests invested 0.11% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Amer Century Companies owns 1.25M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 109,696 shares. Legal General Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 971,941 shares. Nordea Inv owns 145,693 shares. Comerica Retail Bank holds 7,283 shares. Cibc Asset invested in 5,813 shares. Hbk Investments LP accumulated 0.01% or 12,392 shares.