Kempen Capital Management Increased Its Holding in Prudential Finl Com (PRU) by $710,528 as Stock Price Rose; Equitec Specialists Holding in Mts Sys (Call) (MTSC) Decreased by $594,000 as Share Value Rose

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc Com (PRU) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 7,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 224,178 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.60 million, up from 216,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $103.27. About 1.37M shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two New Jersey youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Vermont youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Nebraska youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two North Dakota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 06/04/2018 – Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended February 28; 30/04/2018 – Two Wisconsin youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $3.08, EST. $2.98; 30/04/2018 – Two Minnesota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 17/04/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINL AUM $1.156T AS AT MARCH 31; 30/04/2018 – Two New Hampshire youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Call) (MTSC) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, down from 24,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $56.85. About 89,453 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 6.98% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS 2Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 48C; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS 2Q REV. $191M, EST. $195.5M (2 EST.); 14/05/2018 – MTS Systems Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Anticipates Restructuring Action to Be Completed by End of Fiscal Yr 2018; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Reaffirms Outlook for Fiscal Yr 2018; 27/03/2018 – MTS Business Partner Opens Testing Innovation Center In Brazil To Support Aerospace Industry Growth; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Backs 2018 EPS $3.55-EPS $3.85; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q EPS 44c; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Backs 2018 Rev $780M-$820M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.25% or 3,627 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd has invested 0.02% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Arrow Financial Corporation invested in 0.1% or 4,472 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 2.84 million shares. Qs Investors holds 0.03% or 25,694 shares. King Luther Mngmt Corp invested in 0.07% or 100,958 shares. Payden Rygel stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Kepos Ltd Partnership has 0.43% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 62,513 shares. 9,781 are owned by Paloma Partners. World Asset Mngmt Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 27,974 shares. 8,083 are owned by Natl Asset Management. Atria Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Arkansas-based Horrell Mgmt has invested 0% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Tradewinds Cap Mgmt reported 1,564 shares.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp Com (NYSE:PPL) by 99,163 shares to 556,407 shares, valued at $17.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copa Holdings Sa Cl A (NYSE:CPA) by 128,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,473 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC).

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDMB) by 2,394 shares to 120,988 shares, valued at $110.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Epr Pptys (Call) (NYSE:EPR) by 27,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (Prn).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $110,654 activity.