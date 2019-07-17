Kempen Capital Management Increased Diamondrock Hospitality Co Com (DRH) Holding by $1.14 Million as Shares Rose; Twin Focus Capital Partners Decreased Holding in Walmart (WMT) as Share Price Rose

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $975,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $327.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 1.94 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 22/05/2018 – Small-shop owners vow to show Walmart the door; 11/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS AS PER DEAL WITH FLIPKART, CO MAY APPOINT OR REPLACE CEO AND OTHER PRINCIPAL EXECUTIVES OF FLIPKART GROUP OF COMPANIES; 10/04/2018 – Brain Armor Announces Distribution at Walmart Inc; 30/04/2018 – Walmart Won’t Hold More Than 29.9% of Total Voting Rights in Combined Business; 17/05/2018 – WALMART 1Q U.S. COMPS EX-FUEL UP 2.1%, EST. UP 2.3%; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO IN THE SHORT TERM IT WILL RACE TO BUILD SCALE WITH FLIPKART; 22/03/2018 – Sharecare CEO Jeff Arnold to Interview Walmart’s David Hoke at The Conference Board’s Employee Health Care Conference in San Diego; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: Walmart retaliated against whistleblower: suit; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CFO SAYS FROM AN INVESTOR STANDPOINT DILUTION IN SHORT TERM IS NOT INSIGNIFCANT BUT STILL BELIEVES THIS IS THE RIGHT OPPORTUNITY; 30/05/2018 – Royal wedding, weather boosts UK supermarket sales-Kantar

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co Com (DRH) by 32.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 114,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 469,293 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, up from 355,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.96. About 846,540 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 8.75% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested in 71,340 shares. Prudential holds 0.1% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) or 5.56M shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has invested 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 74,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vident Advisory Limited has invested 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Cibc Asset Management invested in 14,843 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 369,212 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 411,982 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company stated it has 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Mesirow Investment Mngmt reported 944,887 shares stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 250,816 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 405,905 shares stake. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv has invested 0.46% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 288,791 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH).

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epr Pptys Com Sh Ben Int (NYSE:EPR) by 81,011 shares to 63,800 shares, valued at $4.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 10,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,658 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Invest Mgmt reported 43,277 shares. Cornerstone Invest Ptnrs Ltd reported 0.04% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Architects Inc has 0.06% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Letko Brosseau & Assoc accumulated 835,394 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp accumulated 64,824 shares. Proffitt & Goodson accumulated 9,102 shares. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 49,332 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 0.01% or 13,755 shares. Duff & Phelps Inv Management owns 15,215 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Carlson Cap Lp invested 0.26% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Rice Hall James Assoc holds 5,250 shares. Spectrum Management Gru invested in 500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Opus Inv Mngmt holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 47,000 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.15% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Hendershot Investments Inc has 0.06% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09B and $213.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 3,215 shares to 16,438 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 56,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

