Kempen Capital Management Holds Position in Brunswick Com (BC); Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Boosted Its Comcast (CMCSA) Holding

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Brunswick Corp Com (BC) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 80,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 312,137 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.71M, up from 231,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Brunswick Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $44.71. About 707,848 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – RAISING LOWER END OF REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 AND NOW EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH OF 6 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. 94C; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in Brunswick; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brunswick Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BC); 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Short-Interest Ratio Rises 36% to 7 Days; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – EXPECT MARINE BUSINESSES’ TOP-LINE PERFORMANCE TO BENEFIT FROM CONTINUATION OF SOLID GLOBAL MARKET GROWTH; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 6%-7%; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EPS WAS $1.01; 24/04/2018 – Life Fitness Appoints New CMO and VP, Global Customer Experience & Service

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 18.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 14,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 89,612 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58 million, up from 75,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 8.85 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 26/04/2018 – TCI FUND MANAGEMENT HAS SOLD OUT OF COMCAST CORP. AND BOUGHT A STAKE IN RUPERT MURDOCH’S 21ST CENTURY FOX INC – BLOOMBERG CITING; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 05/03/2018 – FRIES: COMCAST SKY BID MORE ABOUT CONTENT THAN DISTRIBUTION; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST IS TESTING 5G, SEES `OPPORTUNITY’ FOR MOBILE SERVICE; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast Netflix’s market value increased to about $150 billion today; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will add Netflix to cable bundles in U.S; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Adjusted Ebitda Margin 40.1%

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $587.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,668 shares to 62,404 shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stepan Co. (NYSE:SCL) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,500 shares, and cut its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Biltmore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company owns 15,800 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Amg Natl Financial Bank stated it has 12,998 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gam Hldgs Ag owns 33,330 shares. Lifeplan Financial Grp owns 3,171 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, High Pointe Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 1.02% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 18,570 shares. Hilton Mgmt Limited Liability owns 6,563 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan has 0.78% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Element Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.17% stake. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 61,867 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset has 163,405 shares. Wg Shaheen & Associate Dba Whitney & reported 236,125 shares. Grassi Invest has 155,600 shares. Ssi Investment Mngmt invested 0.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Carroll Financial Assocs Inc reported 18,217 shares stake. 278,713 are owned by Oppenheimer Co.

