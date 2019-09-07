Kempen Capital Management Holding in Renaissancere Holdings LTD Com (RNR) Has Increased by $2.24 Million; Robertson Opportunity Capital Increases Stake in Facebook (FB)

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd Com (RNR) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 15,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The institutional investor held 73,292 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.52M, up from 57,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $188.42. About 261,615 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE TERMINATED LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 14/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q EPS $1.42; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Gross Premiums Written $1.2 Billion; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $440.3M; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $663.0M; 16/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 RenaissanceRe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE SAYS HAS SUFFICIENT CAPACITY TO MEET FUTURE NEEDS

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 24,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, up from 17,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/04/2018 – PwC had cleared Facebook’s privacy practices in leak period; 18/04/2018 – Facebook Data Sharing Practices Head to EU Top Court (Audio); 06/03/2018 – BlackBerry is suing Facebook for copyright infringement, and Facebook ‘intends to fight’; 26/04/2018 – Facebook Shorts Lack Courage of Their Convictions: Markets Live; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Hits Back at `Glib’ Comments by Apple CEO; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Sen. Graham Hits on Sensitive Topic … Is Facebook a Monopoly?; 20/03/2018 – Facebook wants more video creators to compete with YouTube, so it’s rolling out a subscription feature:; 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CEO Zuckerberg says Facebook not planning to extend European privacy law globally; 25/04/2018 – Big League Politics: #BREAKING: Facebook Claims It Will Not Censor Pro-Life, Anti-Islam Content Unless It Attacks Specific; 12/04/2018 – The company’s 2012 IPO prospectus outlined the risk for the kind of data leaks that have landed Facebook in hot water

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RNR shares while 82 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 40.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs Incorporated owns 1,697 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 0.02% or 7,522 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech has 8,338 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 64,938 are owned by First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Timessquare Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 1.00M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 12,551 shares. 565 were reported by Captrust Advsr. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0% or 15,068 shares in its portfolio. 24,845 are held by Prudential Inc. Morgan Stanley holds 39,265 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 82 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Comerica Retail Bank owns 27,772 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 14,874 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company has 7,220 shares.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 19,480 shares to 55,735 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pldt Inc Sponsored Adr by 53,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 472,158 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ltd Shs (NYSE:IVZ).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

