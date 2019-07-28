Kempen Capital Management Holding in Huntington Bancshares Com (HBAN) Upped by $359,772; Chesapeake Asset Management Has Upped Its Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $477,633 as Share Value Rose

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 4,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,147 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 9,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (HBAN) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 29,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.14 million, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.61. About 9.04 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Cap stated it has 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Comerica Fincl Bank reported 0.45% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ohio-based Fifth Third Comml Bank has invested 0.59% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Kbc Group Nv has 0.67% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Seabridge Investment Limited Liability Corp invested in 706 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Alta Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.09% or 472,708 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Incorporated has 0.93% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 10 has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.68% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 105,994 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Addenda Cap has invested 0.55% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Co accumulated 28,041 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Rockshelter Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 84,132 shares. Georgia-based Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Switzerland-based Bellecapital Int has invested 0.69% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hennessy Advisors has 23,600 shares.

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc, which manages about $889.99 million and $58.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,003 shares to 34,001 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,108 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $240,019 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Mai Cap has invested 0.02% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Comerica National Bank & Trust accumulated 243,831 shares. First Advisors LP has invested 0.05% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Retirement Of Alabama reported 487,442 shares. Daiwa Inc invested 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Highvista Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.33% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Nomura Asset Co Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Tradition Management Ltd Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 194,328 shares. Park Natl Corp Oh has invested 0.21% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Mcf Advisors Lc invested 0.03% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Moreover, Paloma Management Company has 0.03% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 81,239 shares. King Wealth stated it has 12,549 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Savings Bank holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 30,874 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 445,054 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Carroll Associates holds 1,045 shares.

