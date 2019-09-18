Kempen Capital Management Has Upped By $3.58 Million Its Healthcare Tr Amer Cl A New (HTA) Position; American International Group Has Increased By $302,720 Its Science Applications Inte (SAIC) Holding

American International Group Inc increased Science Applications Inte (SAIC) stake by 2.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American International Group Inc acquired 3,520 shares as Science Applications Inte (SAIC)’s stock rose 16.51%. The American International Group Inc holds 136,364 shares with $11.80M value, up from 132,844 last quarter. Science Applications Inte now has $4.81B valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $83.28. About 163,715 shares traded. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has risen 3.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 29/03/2018 – SAIC 4Q REV. $1.1B, EST. $1.05B; 27/03/2018 – SAIC TO COMPETE FOR $214M TASK ORDERS VIA NHLBI OVER 5 YEARS; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Army Human Resources Command Renews IT Support Task Order with SAIC; 23/03/2018 – SAIC Awarded Training Support Systems – Enterprise Contract by U.S. Army; 23/04/2018 – SAIC GETS $73M TASK ORDER BY SPAWAR; 23/03/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP – CONTRACT HAS 5-YEAR ORDERING PERIOD AND A CEILING VALUE OF MORE THAN $554 MLN; 06/03/2018 – SAIC HAS $100M FUND IN SILICON VALLEY FOR INVESTMENT: CHAIRMAN; 29/03/2018 – SAIC 4Q EPS $1.16; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Arcor S.A.I.C. Notes at ‘BB-/RR3’; Outlook Positive; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications: Misstatement Not Material to Historical Financial Statements

Kempen Capital Management increased Healthcare Tr Amer Inc Cl A New (HTA) stake by 41.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kempen Capital Management acquired 132,477 shares as Healthcare Tr Amer Inc Cl A New (HTA)’s stock declined 2.67%. The Kempen Capital Management holds 450,153 shares with $12.35M value, up from 317,676 last quarter. Healthcare Tr Amer Inc Cl A New now has $5.82B valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $28.39. About 713,325 shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 05/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Issue of Equity; 21/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Trust of America Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTA); 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q REV. $175.7M, EST. $175.4M; 03/04/2018 – GRAEME HORSLEY TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN OF VITAL HEALTHCARE TRUST; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST – UPDATE ON OUTSTANDING AMOUNTS DUE FROM FORTIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 41C, EST. 41C; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST: INR144M CCD INTEREST UNPAID TO FORTIS HEALTH; 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation Competition; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Names Roberta B. Bowman to Board

Kempen Capital Management decreased Lhc Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:LHCG) stake by 17,061 shares to 99,591 valued at $11.91M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Morgan Stanley Com New (NYSE:MS) stake by 11,784 shares and now owns 17,167 shares. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Com (NYSE:HST) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 2.31, from 3.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold SAIC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 43.41 million shares or 48.24% less from 83.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenwood Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 95,550 shares. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Ltd Partnership accumulated 4.03 million shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Axa reported 0.01% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Hanson Mcclain owns 7 shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 67 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Ami Asset Mgmt invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Citigroup accumulated 0% or 25,563 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) for 8,847 shares. Bartlett And Co Limited Liability owns 15 shares. Proffitt And Goodson reported 0.1% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Moreover, Clearline Ltd Partnership has 1.44% invested in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Moreover, Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) for 1.78M shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Science Applications Intl has $9600 highest and $7700 lowest target. $83.33’s average target is 0.06% above currents $83.28 stock price. Science Applications Intl had 8 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) on Friday, March 29 with “Market Perform” rating.