Kempen Capital Management Has Trimmed Retail Pptys Amer Cl A (RPAI) Position by $2.57 Million; Stock Declined; Financial Counselors Has Upped Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $985,131

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc Cl A (RPAI) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 233,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 1.57 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.43 million, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Retail Pptys Amer Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.02. About 673,084 shares traded. Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has declined 1.22% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical RPAI News: 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA – HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE AVAILABLE BORROWINGS UNDER FACILITY BY UP TO $500 MLN FOR POTENTIAL FACILITY SIZE OF $1.60 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q Rev $124.8M; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q EPS 19c; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer: 1Q Same Store Net Operating Income Up 1.5% Vs. Year Ago; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: RPAI SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 98C TO $1.02, EST. $1.01; 01/05/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 25C; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 1.2% of Retail Properties; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q Net $41.8M; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA INC – UNSECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT MATURES ON APRIL 22, 2022; 19/04/2018 – RPAI Signs Two New Leases At Huebner Oaks In The San Antonio MSA

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 17,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 640,205 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.58M, up from 622,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $60.08. About 5.61 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health Inc Com (NYSE:CAH) by 61,270 shares to 441,240 shares, valued at $20.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc Com (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 686,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 991,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc Com (NYSE:AVB).

Analysts await Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $0.26 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.26 per share. RPAI’s profit will be $55.53M for 11.56 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Retail Properties of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 12,427 shares to 4,181 shares, valued at $390,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 13,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,822 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

