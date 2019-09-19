Kempen Capital Management Has Lowered Position in Renaissancere Holdings LTD Com (RNR) by $1.93 Million; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holder Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Lowered Holding

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd Com (RNR) by 14.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 10,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The institutional investor held 62,454 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.12 million, down from 73,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $189.91. About 156,811 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q OPER EPS $3.40, EST. $2.65; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe: Book Value $100.29/Share at 1Q End; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $663.0M; 28/03/2018 – RenaissanceRe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 RenaissanceRe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – RenaissanceRe Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Reports Net Income of $56.7 Million for the First Quarter of 2018, or $1.42 Per Diluted Common Share; Quarterly; 16/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, TERMINATED STANDBY LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 19, 2015 – SEC FILING

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 8.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 21,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 239,567 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.27M, down from 261,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $121.41. About 4.58M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $2.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE) by 26,327 shares to 30,757 shares, valued at $11.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 236,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 674,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mgmt holds 0.91% or 170,320 shares in its portfolio. Axa holds 0.5% or 1.16M shares. Northrock Prns Ltd invested in 1,601 shares. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Llc reported 10,778 shares. Lesa Sroufe owns 4,131 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.98% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Braun Stacey Assocs reported 1.28% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dakota Wealth Mngmt reported 10,496 shares. Wafra Inc, New York-based fund reported 187,722 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers owns 2.25% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 122,021 shares. Raymond James Services Advsr Incorporated has 0.37% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lazard Asset Limited Liability owns 6.23 million shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Corporation holds 0.69% or 363,033 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 29,616 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Trustmark Comml Bank Department accumulated 80,254 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.48 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Analysts await RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.70 EPS, up 419.23% or $2.18 from last year’s $0.52 per share. RNR’s profit will be $119.24 million for 17.58 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.78 actual EPS reported by RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.51% negative EPS growth.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc Com (NYSE:CFG) by 24,630 shares to 582,818 shares, valued at $20.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppl Corp Com (NYSE:PPL) by 96,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 653,217 shares, and has risen its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld Com (NYSE:AEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold RNR shares while 71 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.18% less from 40.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Limited reported 0.01% stake. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 8,000 shares. Bp Pcl holds 0.03% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial Corp stated it has 32,733 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Franklin Inc invested in 0.03% or 275,876 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Gp holds 0% or 15,025 shares in its portfolio. 71,839 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Cooke Bieler Lp has 69,090 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt invested in 549,805 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity stated it has 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Martingale Asset Lp reported 0.56% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.01% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Stifel Financial invested 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Css Il reported 700 shares.