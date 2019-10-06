Kempen Capital Management Has Lifted Its Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Holding by $3.54 Million; Vulcan Value Partners Cut Sothebys (BID) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Sothebys (BID) by 99.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 3.15 million shares as the company’s stock rose 49.42% . The institutional investor held 2,067 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120,000, down from 3.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Sothebys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $56.99 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 1.55M shares traded or 171.72% up from the average. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has risen 14.30% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 23/05/2018 – Consumers are returning to iconic luxury brands such as Tiffany & Co., Louis Vuitton and Sotheby’s that offer updated products and marketing; 06/03/2018 Sotheby’s Trading Activity Jumps to More Than Six Times Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sotheby’s Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BID); 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s Expands Investor Relations Team; 11/03/2018 – Sotheby’s Auction to Raise Money for Studio Museum’s New Home; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Modigliani fetches $157 million at auction; 16/03/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Nine New Associates Join Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Sarasota Offices; 30/04/2018 – ONE Sotheby’s International Realty plans for continued growth with Contactually; 15/05/2018 – Sotheby’s Sells Modigliani Nude for a Record $157 Million

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 20.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 46,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 268,719 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.59 million, up from 222,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 10.27 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 01/05/2018 – GUYANA GOVT `UNFAIRLY CRITICIZED’ FOR OIL CONTRACT: EXXON; 23/03/2018 – Russia to decide on oil output hike by Exxon-led project by end-April; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 27/04/2018 – EXXON INVESTOR RELATIONS HEAD JEFF WOODBURY COMMENTS ON CALL; 25/05/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS NO IMPACT TO PRODUCTION FROM ALBERTO STORM; 29/03/2018 – US judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO SUPPORT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS FIRST BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY EXXON AND QPI IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead

