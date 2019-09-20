Kempen Capital Management Has Lifted Its Empire St Rlty Tr Cl A (ESRT) Stake by $1.47 Million as Stock Declined; Centerstate Bk (CSFL) Stock Rose While Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Lifted Holding

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) by 31.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 217,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 898,488 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.69M, up from 680,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Centerstate Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $24.63. About 411,830 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP REPORTS ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL; 09/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Charter Will Merge With and Into CenterState; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – IMMEDIATELY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, CHARTERBANK WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO CENTERSTATE BANK, N.A; 25/04/2018 – WEISSLAW LLP Investigates Charter Financial Corp. Acquisition; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – ON APRIL 2, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT AND LOAN DOCUMENTS WITH NEXBANK SSB – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE SAYS COMBINED FIRM WILL HAVE TOTAL ASSETS $12B; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Combined Co Has Pro Forma Assets of $12B, Deposits of $9.5B; 15/03/2018 CenterState Bank Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 22-23; 25/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON CENTERSTATE BANK CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc Cl A (ESRT) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 104,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.82M, up from 963,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.18. About 323,365 shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.55, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold CSFL shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 90.98 million shares or 19.35% more from 76.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Asset Management holds 0.05% or 387,598 shares. 42,500 are held by Private Mngmt Group Inc Inc. Alphaone Investment Limited Liability Company owns 32,982 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 121 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). United Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Us Retail Bank De has invested 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Continental Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.78% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 59,802 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 185,746 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.02% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 5,380 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Com holds 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) or 12,333 shares. Prudential Finance Inc holds 356,324 shares.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $675.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 96,703 shares to 139,462 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HWBK) by 86,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,225 shares, and cut its stake in Fgl Hldgs.

More notable recent CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sum Up The Pieces: FAD Could Be Worth $82 – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenterState Banks goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CenterState Bank (CSFL) Closes Sunshine and HCBF Buyout – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 04, 2018.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $82,327 activity.

More notable recent Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Empire State Building in Partnership with iHeartMedia Shines a Light on the Robin Hood Foundation with Shawn Mendes Music-to-Light Show – PRNewswire” published on May 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Most And Least Volatile Stocks On Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Great Stocks for Your IRA – The Motley Fool” published on February 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Could Empire State Realty Trust Become A King Kong Consolidator? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 24, 2016.