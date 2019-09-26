Kempen Capital Management Has Lifted By $2.08 Million Its Brunswick Com (BC) Stake; METCASH LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (MCSHF) Shorts Lowered By 31.6%

METCASH LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:MCSHF) had a decrease of 31.6% in short interest. MCSHF’s SI was 48,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 31.6% from 71,200 shares previously. It closed at $1.96 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kempen Capital Management increased Brunswick Corp Com (BC) stake by 14.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kempen Capital Management acquired 46,263 shares as Brunswick Corp Com (BC)’s stock declined 3.72%. The Kempen Capital Management holds 358,400 shares with $16.45 million value, up from 312,137 last quarter. Brunswick Corp Com now has $4.53B valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $51.62. About 559,302 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 05/04/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: Speaker of New Brunswick legislature booted from caucus over harassment allegations; 05/03/2018 – S&P PLACED BRUNSWICK CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick First-Quarter Profit Grows 8%; 15/05/2018 – COBALT ALLEGES BRUNSWICK’S SEA RAY STILL INFRINGING PATENT; 21/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Introduces New Sprint Pontoon; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Net $80.5M; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q EPS 91c; 10/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation Selects Accruent for Lease Accounting Software; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. 94C; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.60 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold BC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 76.39 million shares or 0.93% more from 75.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 311 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Gru holds 0.1% or 2.09M shares. Bridges Mngmt reported 7,309 shares stake. First Mercantile Trust Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Ameritas Investment owns 25,465 shares. Fort Washington Invest Oh accumulated 326,000 shares. 56,533 are owned by Dupont Capital. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 25,301 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc has invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Fil Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 1.19M shares. 12,725 are held by Citadel Advsr Limited. First Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 87,799 shares. Brown Advisory invested 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Miles Capital has 0.17% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Icon Advisers owns 0.72% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 167,970 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Brunswick (NYSE:BC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brunswick has $6000 highest and $5500 lowest target. $58.75’s average target is 13.81% above currents $51.62 stock price. Brunswick had 11 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, September 9. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies on Wednesday, September 4 to “Buy”. The stock of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Thursday, September 12. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Kempen Capital Management decreased Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) stake by 8,001 shares to 23,461 valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Com (NYSE:HST) stake by 78,500 shares and now owns 553,757 shares. Invesco Ltd Shs (NYSE:IVZ) was reduced too.

More notable recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brunswick Establishes Aluminum Boat Group NYSE:BC – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “3 Recreation Companies With High Financial Strength – GuruFocus.com” published on September 25, 2019, Sun-Sentinel.com published: “Financial Markets Glance – Sun Sentinel” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Jefferies Upgrades Brunswick Corp (BC) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Brunswick (BC) option implied volatility flat as shares at lower end of range – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.