Kempen Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in Epr Pptys Com Sh Ben Int (EPR) by $608,132; As Intel Com (INTC) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $743,822

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 37.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 15,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 26,153 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, down from 41,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 13.52 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Gross Margin 60.6%; 27/04/2018 – Intel opens more than 4 percent higher after crushing earnings; 11/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 27/03/2018 – Xplore Wins Best PC Client Platform at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase IIoT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 15/05/2018 – INTEL SAYS IT HAS SUBMITTED PLAN TO ISRAEL’S GOVERNMENT TO EXPAND ITS PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN THE COUNTRY; 29/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Receives Supplier Achievement Award from Strategic Partner, Intel; 07/03/2018 – ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. RECEIVES INTEL’S PREFERRED QUALITY SUPPLIER AWARD; 20/04/2018 – House Intel Dems: Intel Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Comey Memos

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Epr Pptys Com Sh Ben Int (EPR) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 8,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 55,582 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.15M, down from 63,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Epr Pptys Com Sh Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $76.56. About 242,610 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Increases 2018 Earnings Guidance; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE TO A RANGE OF $5.75 TO $5.90; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASES 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Had Seen 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.23-$5.38; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Until New CIO Is Named, Heads of Primary Investment Segments to Report Directly to CEO Greg Silvers; 21/04/2018 – DJ EPR Properties, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPR); 19/03/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Rev $155M; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $1.26 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $225.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) by 1,673 shares to 4,357 shares, valued at $904,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (THRK) by 11,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Value Etf.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.24 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 35,740 shares to 271,870 shares, valued at $10.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regency Ctrs Corp Com (NYSE:REG) by 37,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:VLO).

Analysts await EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, down 14.56% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.58 per share. EPR’s profit will be $104.71M for 14.18 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by EPR Properties for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.74% negative EPS growth.