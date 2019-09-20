Kempen Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Oracle Com (ORCL) by $801,416 as Share Value Rose; Ansys (ANSS) Shareholder Heritage Wealth Advisors Cut Position by $9.42 Million as Share Value Rose

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 46 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 161 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.98 million, down from 207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $216.93. About 271,273 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 31.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 14,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 31,170 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78M, down from 45,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $53.79. About 13.29 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/03/2018 – RIMINI STREET TO SEEK $50M REFUND FROM ORACLE, CONSIDER APPEAL; 27/03/2018 – Google plans Supreme Court appeal over Oracle IP decision; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q TOTAL COSTS 7.38B RUPEES; 25/04/2018 – Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a ‘brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on healthcare, dividends, Geico; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE IN PACT WITH MIDWESTERN HIGHER EDUCATION COMPACT; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT ALSO EXTENDS TO THE WESTERN INTERSTATE COMMISSION FOR HIGHER EDUCATION; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Accredited Inc has 0.21% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Plancorp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 4,649 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al reported 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 9,505 are held by Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability Company. Altfest L J And holds 7,523 shares. Trustco National Bank N Y has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cambridge Advisors holds 0.19% or 10,150 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark Inc holds 25,276 shares. Adirondack Trust Com stated it has 3,528 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 613,900 shares. Lincoln invested in 0.05% or 24,179 shares. Eaton Vance Management owns 3.48 million shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Hallmark Cap reported 332,939 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.18% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Massachusetts Fincl Ma holds 21.26 million shares.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In Com (NYSE:AEO) by 335,054 shares to 545,024 shares, valued at $9.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP) by 3,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppl Corp Com (NYSE:PPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ANSS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 75.38 million shares or 0.83% more from 74.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,580 are owned by Rampart Invest Com Ltd Llc. Fort LP holds 14,204 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.12% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 49,744 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.04% stake. M&T National Bank & Trust reported 13,599 shares stake. Dupont Cap Mngmt stated it has 1,032 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 38,539 shares. Echo Street Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 1.39% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 383,311 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 72,517 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.32% or 647,941 shares. Provident Invest Mngmt Inc holds 1,400 shares. 13,807 are owned by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Johnson Financial Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 344 shares.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51M and $652.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Small (SCHA) by 3,115 shares to 4,111 shares, valued at $293.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 578 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prd Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:EPD).

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $84.67 million for 54.23 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.37% negative EPS growth.