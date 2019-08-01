Kempen Capital Management Has Decreased Its Applied Matls Com (AMAT) Stake by $759,720 as Share Price Rose; Loews Has Increased Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Loews Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 61.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 170,193 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.23M, up from 105,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $372.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $116.49. About 1.95M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Pays U.K. Female Staff 36% Less Than Male Employees; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Exits Kroger, Cuts JPMorgan; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 23% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 03/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global March Manufacturing PMI: Summary; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 08/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co; 19/04/2018 – HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC HOCM.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (AMAT) by 25.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 19,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 55,735 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, down from 75,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.48. About 2.06M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beech Hill Advsrs stated it has 5,860 shares. Lvw Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.93% or 34,341 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc has 117,052 shares. Caprock Gp holds 0.53% or 26,772 shares in its portfolio.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 13,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $9.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 173,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5,000 shares.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.28 million for 18.03 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 27,555 shares to 401,435 shares, valued at $26.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enersys Com (NYSE:ENS) by 48,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp Com Par $0.01 (NASDAQ:KALU).