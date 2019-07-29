Kempen Capital Management Has Cut Retail Pptys Amer Cl A (RPAI) Holding by $3.96 Million; Share Price Declined; First Wilshire Securities Management Trimmed Its Federal Agric Mtg (AGM) Holding by $677,304

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (AGM) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 9,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 85,740 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, down from 95,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Federal Agric Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $802.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $76.3. About 6,380 shares traded. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) has declined 17.40% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.83% the S&P500. Some Historical AGM News: 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst; 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM.A); 08/03/2018 Farmer Mac Reports 2017 Results and Announces 61% Dividend Increase; 10/05/2018 – FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $43.2 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM)

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc Cl A (RPAI) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 330,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.80M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.95 million, down from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Retail Pptys Amer Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.79. About 381,749 shares traded. Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has risen 10.59% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.16% the S&P500.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $348,331 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold AGM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.60 million shares or 1.48% less from 6.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Lc holds 0% or 21,615 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt has 52,200 shares. 7,234 are held by Morgan Stanley. Convergence Invest Limited Liability Corp holds 2,427 shares. D E Shaw Company owns 10,128 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Serv Ntwk Ltd Liability reported 40 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 3,887 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Moreover, Vanguard Inc has 0% invested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Blackrock has 0% invested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) for 966,332 shares. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) for 11,511 shares. Metropolitan Life Comm New York holds 0% or 2,963 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 2,654 shares. Invesco reported 91,483 shares. Glenmede Communication Na holds 0% or 746 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “General Electric Company: Result of AGM – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Philips Annual General Meeting of Shareholders re-appoints CEO Frans van Houten and CFO Abhijit Bhattacharya – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Teck Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Farmer Mac Prices $100 Million of Series D Preferred Stock – PRNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Equinor ASA: Annual general meeting approved dividend of USD 0.26 per share for fourth quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp Com (NYSE:REG) by 46,405 shares to 139,917 shares, valued at $9.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jabil Inc Com (NYSE:JBL) by 18,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,299 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Finl Inc Com (NYSE:PRU).