Kempen Capital Management Has Cut Prologis Com (PLD) Position by $9.32 Million; Waddell & Reed Financial Stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 97.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 778,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 21,230 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, down from 799,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 7.05 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN; 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Prologis Inc Com (PLD) by 38.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 116,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 182,767 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.64M, down from 299,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Prologis Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $85.78. About 2.02 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 46,570 shares to 268,719 shares, valued at $20.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc Cl A (NYSE:ESRT) by 104,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp New Com (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold PLD shares while 188 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 584.88 million shares or 0.64% more from 581.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fil Limited holds 601,312 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Trust Company Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3,504 shares. Intact Investment Mngmt reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Groesbeck Invest Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 8,277 shares. Barclays Public Lc reported 0.07% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.31% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 9.86 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.36% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 24,190 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.46% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 7,679 shares. Endurance Wealth holds 64 shares. Moreover, Kbc Nv has 0.44% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.14% stake. Campbell And Adviser Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4,667 shares. Cincinnati Corporation invested in 1.73% or 590,000 shares.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Be Your Own Landlord With These 3 Monthly Paying REITs – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$80.61, Is It Time To Put Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boring ‘Grandpa’ REITs Your Kids Will Thank You For Someday – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95 million for 23.06 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership invested in 0.47% or 200,212 shares. Bridgecreek Inv Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 62,850 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins owns 55,183 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Capstone Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Meyer Handelman accumulated 307,700 shares. 238,252 were accumulated by Daiwa Securities Gru Incorporated. America First Invest Advisors Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 3,200 shares. Qs Investors Limited Company owns 323,999 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. First Tru Advisors Lp reported 1.75 million shares stake. Trust Company Of Toledo Na Oh owns 1.23% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 96,712 shares. Bahl And Gaynor stated it has 2.79M shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Levin Capital Strategies Lp accumulated 1.79% or 355,323 shares. Bangor Savings Bank holds 0.14% or 15,452 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 74,905 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 0.77% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 3.64 million shares.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Management Corporation by 78,367 shares to 760,036 shares, valued at $19.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Farfetch Ltd by 257,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO).