Kempen Capital Management Has Cut Position in Renaissancere Holdings LTD Com (RNR) by $1.93 Million; Utah Retirement Systems Decreased Its Position in Oracle (ORCL) by $901,936 as Stock Rose

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 16,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 439,841 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.06 million, down from 455,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $53.97. About 7.28M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 21/03/2018 – Oracle Signs Agreement with Midwestern Higher Education Compact; 07/03/2018 – Gates has been the richest person in the world for 18 of the past 24 years. The Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, took the third spot on the list with a net worth of $84 billion; 14/05/2018 – Oracle: Oracle grew the fastest out of the top 10 #PaaS vendors in CY2016 as well as CY2017. Source: @IDC Public Cloud Serv…; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS ITS PLAN TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES FIRM NEWBURY; 23/04/2018 – Russian Retailer O’STIN Turns to Oracle to Keep Shelves Stocked at the Speed of Fast Fashion; 08/05/2018 – Atlatl Software Announces Market Partnership Between Oracle CPQ Cloud and Atlatl’s Visual and Augmented Reality Product; 16/03/2018 – Eubanks, Di Lorenzo receive annual Oracle US Tennis Awards; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Rev $9.77B; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS PLAN TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd Com (RNR) by 14.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 10,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The institutional investor held 62,454 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.12M, down from 73,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $192.2. About 88,824 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE SAYS HAS SUFFICIENT CAPACITY TO MEET FUTURE NEEDS; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE TERMINATED LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Underwriting Income $129.6 Million; 05/03/2018 RenaissanceRe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $440.3M; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 26/04/2018 – RenaissanceRe Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Rev $418M; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 55,750 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $20.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trinity Inds Inc Com (NYSE:TRN) by 33,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp Com (NYSE:REG).

More notable recent RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “RenaissanceRe Completes Acquisition of Tokio Millennium Re – Business Wire” on March 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “TimesSquare Issues Letter to RenaissanceRe Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on October 02, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. to Acquire Tokio Millennium Re in $1.5 Billion Transaction – Business Wire” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Crossplane Capital, Prophet Equity, Corlex Capital, Ivan Ramen, RenaissanceRe, Tokio, State Farm – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

Analysts await RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, up 419.23% or $2.18 from last year’s $0.52 per share. RNR’s profit will be $119.24M for 17.80 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.78 actual earnings per share reported by RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.51% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold RNR shares while 71 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.18% less from 40.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambiar Invsts Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 14,877 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated owns 1,697 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prudential Financial Incorporated holds 0.01% or 28,545 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc) has invested 0.04% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). L S Advisors holds 0.13% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 5,366 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc reported 0.01% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Kempen Capital Management Nv has 0.97% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). 1 are owned by Huntington Fincl Bank. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 0.02% or 14,289 shares. Moreover, Syntal Llc has 0.24% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 6,266 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 50 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 3,649 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 29,970 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cap International Inc Ca holds 0.15% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 12,316 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab reported 1,607 shares.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle, Microsoft Teams announce integration – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle -4% after revenue miss, CEO time off – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pentagon, DoJ will review Oracle cloud appeal – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Oracle (ORCL) Co-CEO Catz Says Will be Killer Year for Sales Acceleration – Bloomberg, Citing Comments at Analyst Meeting – StreetInsider.com” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6,328 shares to 84,067 shares, valued at $7.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 2,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,566 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 160,775 were accumulated by Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership. Epoch Inv Prns Inc, New York-based fund reported 228,374 shares. Bowen Hanes Inc accumulated 8,990 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 26,379 were reported by Cypress Capital Grp. Boston Family Office Lc accumulated 0.31% or 52,331 shares. 3,600 are owned by Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel. The Massachusetts-based Middleton Com Ma has invested 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 467,958 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). One Limited Company owns 4,213 shares. Westpac Banking owns 0% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 800,532 shares. holds 0.09% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 7,044 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt holds 6,922 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 1.17 million shares. Trustco Commercial Bank Corp N Y reported 16,327 shares.