Kempen Capital Management Has Cut Its Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Holding by $3.14 Million; Share Value Declined; As Sprott Focus Tr (FUND) Share Value Were Volatile, Holder Rivernorth Capital Management Decreased by $326,166 Its Holding

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 53,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 297,504 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.59 million, down from 350,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $56.33. About 4.12M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sprott Focus Tr Inc (FUND) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 54,361 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sprott Focus Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.73M market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.58. About 9,395 shares traded. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Sr Income Tr (VVR) by 847,422 shares to 9.01 million shares, valued at $37.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Flting Rate Inc (EFT) by 530,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd Com Shs (JRO).

