Kempen Capital Management Has Cut Cousins Pptys Com (CUZ) Stake; Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Decreased Its Baytex Energy (BTE) Stake

Kempen Capital Management decreased Cousins Pptys Inc Com (CUZ) stake by 96.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kempen Capital Management sold 878,800 shares as Cousins Pptys Inc Com (CUZ)’s stock declined 7.62%. The Kempen Capital Management holds 28,800 shares with $278,000 value, down from 907,600 last quarter. Cousins Pptys Inc Com now has $5.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.19. About 1.04M shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) stake by 78.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 914,390 shares as Baytex Energy Corp (BTE)’s stock declined 20.00%. The Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc holds 249,436 shares with $424,000 value, down from 1.16M last quarter. Baytex Energy Corp now has $801.27 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.43. About 1.37M shares traded. Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) has declined 52.94% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BTE News: 03/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY 1Q FFO/SHR C$0.36, EST. C$0.35; 03/05/2018 – Baytex Reports Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Baytex Conference Call and Webcast on First Quarter 2018 Results to Be Held on May 4, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Baytex Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By AltaCorp Today; 06/03/2018 – Baytex Energy 4Q EPS C$0.32; 06/03/2018 Baytex Reports 2017 Results With 26% Increase in Adjusted Funds Flow, 6% Increase in Reserves and Strong Eagle Ford Performance; 09/03/2018 – Baytex Energy Files 2017 Year-End Disclosure Documents; 03/05/2018 – Baytex Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.27; 09/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : GMP RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.44

More notable recent Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Baytex Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Stocks Under $5 With a Closing Window of Opportunity – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Bargain Hunters: 2 Stocks That Can Pop up to 100% – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Baytex Energy Corp (BTE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) stake by 649,635 shares to 709,635 valued at $30.15M in 2019Q1. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 5,008 shares and now owns 41,206 shares. Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) was raised too.

Kempen Capital Management increased Ventas Inc Com (NYSE:VTR) stake by 31,840 shares to 166,700 valued at $10.64 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Deere & Co Com (NYSE:DE) stake by 2,090 shares and now owns 25,121 shares. Strategic Ed Inc Com was raised too.

More notable recent Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About Cousins Properties Incorporated’s (NYSE:CUZ) 3.2% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Cousins Properties Inc.: Cousins Properties Releases Second Quarter 2019 Results – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: July 24, 2019.