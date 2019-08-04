Kempen Capital Management Decreased Pepsico Com (PEP) Holding by $1.93 Million; Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stock Rose While Efg Asset Management Americas Has Lowered by $320,595 Its Stake

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 1,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 19,725 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, down from 21,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $182.2. About 1.16 million shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 15,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 168,812 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.69M, down from 184,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $127.92. About 5.57 million shares traded or 27.53% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Service Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.08% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Natixis accumulated 2,031 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 625 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd, a Tennessee-based fund reported 43,378 shares. Mirae Asset Limited owns 144,611 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Prtn Incorporated invested in 1,923 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fosun Limited holds 0.05% or 5,010 shares in its portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Co accumulated 1,751 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 9,054 are held by Mufg Americas Holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.21% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Flossbach Von Storch Ag, Germany-based fund reported 23,830 shares. Chem Bancorporation reported 3,732 shares. Finemark National Bank And accumulated 3,095 shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership accumulated 21,843 shares. Cibc Ww holds 0.37% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 275,056 shares.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94 million for 91.10 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $329.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8,999 shares to 23,010 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AAXJ) by 11,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,814 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Investors look for sizzle in restaurant sector – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Investor Rights Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ AVP, TSS, EE, BKS – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “El Paso Electric declares $0.385 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think EstÃ©e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed EstÃ©e Lauder Companies’s (NYSE:EL) Shareholders Feel About Its 130% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $104.87 million activity. The insider Demsey John sold 21,646 shares worth $3.24M. Another trade for 38,080 shares valued at $5.84 million was sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION. PARSONS RICHARD D sold $1.26M worth of stock or 8,187 shares. $7.04M worth of stock was sold by Polcer Gregory on Tuesday, February 5. MOSS SARA E sold $3.42 million worth of stock or 22,788 shares. Hertzmark Hudis Jane sold 29,366 shares worth $4.36 million.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – XLP, PG, KO, PEP – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Coca-Cola Earnings Stay Flat in the Second Quarter? – Nasdaq” published on July 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Buy Coca-Colaâ€™s Stock at Its All-Time High? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QUAL, MMM, PEP, BLK – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr Com (NYSE:HR) by 16,410 shares to 160,500 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trinity Inds Inc Com (NYSE:TRN) by 96,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp Com (NYSE:REG).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 21,000 were reported by Jbf Inc. Meyer Handelman invested 1.86% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 160,433 shares. 29,468 were accumulated by Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 6.31 million shares. Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.26% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 52,939 are owned by Kcm Investment Advsr Llc. Natl Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.3% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Front Barnett Ltd Llc has invested 2.43% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wagner Bowman holds 1.06% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 36,198 shares. Optimum Advsrs has invested 0.33% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Goelzer Investment Mgmt has 0.6% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 148,951 shares. Macquarie Limited owns 231,262 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.32 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.