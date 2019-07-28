Kempen Capital Management Decreased Its Cubesmart Com (CUBE) Stake by $5.16 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Valero Energy New (VLO) Share Value Declined, Corecommodity Management Has Trimmed by $405,804 Its Holding

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Cubesmart Com (CUBE) by 22.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 161,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 556,811 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.84M, down from 718,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Cubesmart Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.36. About 2.12 million shares traded or 67.00% up from the average. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 8.59% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH 1.75% TO 3.0%; 10/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Prospectus LLC Builds CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Stamford, CT; 30/05/2018 – CubeSmart Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 40C TO 41C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Boosts 2018 EPS View From 76c-81; 01/05/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT CubeSmart Expands Brand Presence in Louisiana; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65; 19/03/2018 PA House of Reps: Dawkins: CubeSmart receives state grant for converting to solar energy; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.61-$1.65/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 EPS 80c-EPS 84c

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 22.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 4,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,028 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, down from 21,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $84.31. About 2.71M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Michael S. Ciskowski to Retire as Financial Chief, Effective May 3; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REFINERY THROUGHPUT CAPACITY UTILIZATION WAS 94 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS BEGINS PLANNED TEXAS CITY REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL WHILE REPAIRING ALKY UNIT; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Valero Benicia Refinery – 04/18/2018 04:02 AM; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Rev $26.44B; 14/05/2018 – Pegasus Announces Sale of Pure Biofuels Del Peru to Valero; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES GOOD VALUE IN VENEZUELAN OIL; INTAKE STEADY IN 1Q; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – CONTINUES TO TARGET TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT RINS EXPENSE TO BE BETWEEN $500 MLN AND $600 MLN THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, Chipotle, CrowdStrike, Deckers, Grubhub, Philip Morris, Skechers USA and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CubeSmart Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CUBE – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About CubeSmart’s (NYSE:CUBE) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CubeSmart nudges up guidance after Q2 FFO beats – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CubeSmart: Long-Term Outlook Remains Favorable, But Elevated Supply Will Weigh On Near-Term Results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jabil Inc Com (NYSE:JBL) by 18,229 shares to 253,299 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trinity Inds Inc Com (NYSE:TRN) by 96,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Synaptics Inc Com (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold CUBE shares while 101 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 176.70 million shares or 1.13% more from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 35,479 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Carlson Cap LP owns 901,823 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership owns 1,803 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Shelton invested in 0.03% or 246 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 775,291 shares. The Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.03% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 213,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Davis Selected Advisers has 146,180 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Northern Corporation holds 0.01% or 1.55M shares. Btim holds 0.31% or 710,339 shares. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv invested in 1.62% or 556,811 shares. 140,560 are owned by First L P. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 53,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Valero sued by Texas AG over Port Arthur air quality violations – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Valero Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $176.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc by 57,466 shares to 76,913 shares, valued at $676,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 40,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $84,970 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Comml Bank invested 0.06% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Co has 2.36% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 44,133 shares. Mengis Mgmt Incorporated owns 33,106 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Mufg Americas Holdings holds 7,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Peoples Fincl has 0% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 100 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 20,799 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 43,916 were reported by Beech Hill Advsr. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors invested in 0.03% or 40,938 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 3.54 million shares stake. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Williams Jones And Ltd Limited Liability Company has 21,100 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Lc reported 157 shares stake.