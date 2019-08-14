Kempen Capital Management Decreased Healthcare Tr Amer Cl A New (HTA) Position as Shares Declined; Jensen Investment Management Has Decreased Stake in Mastercard (MA) by $456,135

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 0.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 1,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 942,634 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221.94 million, down from 944,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $274.53. About 3.89 million shares traded or 8.83% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc Cl A New (HTA) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 61,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The institutional investor held 317,676 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08 million, down from 379,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc Cl A New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.7. About 1.54 million shares traded or 16.43% up from the average. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 31/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Rht Health Trust; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Vicki U. Booth to the Company’s Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl – DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME PER UNIT OF 1.06 CENTS WAS RECORDED FOR 4QFY2018; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST, IN A $118.7M 10-YEAR SECURED 4.5% LOAN WITH K; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST – UPDATE ON OUTSTANDING AMOUNTS DUE FROM FORTIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED; 05/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Celebrates Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company By Ringing The NYSE Closing Bell; 02/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD FOHE.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF RHT HEALTH TRUST; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST: INR144M CCD INTEREST UNPAID TO FORTIS HEALTH; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Roberta B. Bowman to the Company’s Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q REV. $175.7M, EST. $175.4M

Analysts await Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HTA’s profit will be $84.12 million for 16.89 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS – StreetInsider.com” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Healthcare Trust Of America Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermon Group Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:THR) by 76,827 shares to 529,613 shares, valued at $12.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc Com (NYSE:BLK) by 4,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com (NYSE:KRO).

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Svc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 79,709 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $183.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 87,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Alley Communication Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.36% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Tru Fund stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gradient Invests Limited Company stated it has 4,182 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wafra Inc has 0.34% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 41,530 shares. Synovus Financial reported 35,549 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Evanson Asset Limited Com owns 0.12% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,372 shares. Marietta Investment Ltd invested in 26,700 shares. Axiom Int Invsts Limited Liability Corp De reported 0.08% stake. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd stated it has 0.22% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Liability holds 2,582 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives reported 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cumberland Advsrs reported 0.07% stake. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 0.48% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Girard Ltd reported 13,474 shares. 128,543 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “MasterCard Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa And Mastercard: 2 Stocks, 1 Superior Business Model – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard Q2 GDV increases 13% on local currency basis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation sold 23,850 shares worth $6.62M. $413,560 worth of stock was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.