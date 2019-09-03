Kempen Capital Management Cut Stake in Nike Cl B (NKE) as Valuation Rose; Becker Capital Management Upped American Intl Group Com (AIG) Holding by $792,060

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 25.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 10,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 30,658 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, down from 41,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $84.4. About 1.47 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/04/2018 – Nike’s head of diversity, inclusion steps down; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 09/04/2018 – Nike Buys Computer Vision Firm Invertex; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company; 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader Invertex; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR; 22/03/2018 – Nike Boosts Sales, Marks Loss and Makes a Tech Acquisition

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in American Intl Group Com (AIG) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 18,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.96 million, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 938,666 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorizes Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Carl Exits Position in AIG; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AIG’s New Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’ and Jr. Subordinated Debt ‘BBB-‘; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD; 26/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Advances 7.1%; Volume Doubles; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net $938M; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders set to vote on pay package for new CEO; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates AIG Sr. Unsecured And Jr. Subordinated Debt; 12/04/2018 – AIG & EY REPORT STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE & TECHNOLOGY PACT; 07/05/2018 – Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “AIG Is Finally Firing on All Cylinders – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Names Sabra Purtill as Deputy CFO, Head of Treasury, Investor & Rating Agency Relations, and Corporate Development – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “American International Group (AIG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AIG jumps 2.9 after Q2 blowout – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Leave room for the firetruck: Insurers help design mansions to tame disaster losses – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 19,390 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $21.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc Com (NYSE:MRK) by 24,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 561,903 shares, and cut its stake in Corporate Office Properties Co (NYSE:OFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 642,000 shares. Cs Mckee LP accumulated 331,432 shares. Eos Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 30,000 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.11% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 149,605 shares. Citigroup reported 2.08M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. British Columbia Inv accumulated 242,546 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Boston Partners reported 17.95 million shares. Td Management Limited Liability Company reported 105 shares. Covington Cap Management holds 825 shares. Cibc Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Caprock Gp owns 13,263 shares. Finemark Savings Bank & Tru owns 10,511 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 3.78 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Rmb Management Limited holds 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 1,331 shares. Cap Advsr Inc Ok owns 113,929 shares.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp Com Par $0.01 (NASDAQ:KALU) by 9,126 shares to 39,154 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teradyne Inc Com (NYSE:TER) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Jabil Inc Com (NYSE:JBL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Round Table Serv Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.11% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 0.86% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Envestnet Asset accumulated 1.44M shares or 0.17% of the stock. Gm Advisory reported 2,700 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.39% or 3.60 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 3.13M shares. 300 are held by M&R Cap Mgmt. Twin Tree Mngmt LP holds 214,113 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Fmr Lc reported 23.08M shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Ipswich Inv has 19,299 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Markel holds 0.52% or 366,000 shares. Rnc Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 3,343 shares. Camarda Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 53 shares. Guinness Asset stated it has 68,014 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Carlson Cap Mgmt stated it has 4,084 shares.