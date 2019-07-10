Kempen Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Sysco Com (SYY) by $735,570 as Shares Rose; Shareholder Silver Point Capital LP Has Increased Pg&E (PCG) Stake

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Sysco Corp Com (SYY) by 25.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 11,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,865 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, down from 43,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Sysco Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $71.62. About 162,570 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 13.46 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62M, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $21.4. About 628,901 shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Pg&E To A3 And Pg&E Corp To Baa1, Outlooks Are Negative; 03/05/2018 – PG&E FILED TO RECOVER EXCESSIVE FIRE INSURANCE PREMIUMS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Rev $4.06B; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 02:10 PM; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:20 PM; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/21/2018 11:09 AM; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:23 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SEES MANY DIFFERENT CALIFORNIA FIRE BILLS EMERGING; 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 30,038 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Gargoyle Invest Advisor Limited Liability Company invested in 0.6% or 35,322 shares. California-based Franklin has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 25,000 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Company holds 10,293 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 1.33 million shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated reported 0% stake. Verition Fund Ltd Liability holds 36,624 shares. Force Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 10,000 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. 106,774 were accumulated by Federated Invsts Pa. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Utah Retirement System accumulated 97,666 shares.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp Com Par $0.01 (NASDAQ:KALU) by 9,126 shares to 39,154 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,867 shares, and has risen its stake in Synaptics Inc Com (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.95 million for 16.73 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prns reported 14,981 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership holds 0.93% or 146,731 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of The West has 12,400 shares. Private Na accumulated 8,503 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Boyar Asset holds 25,314 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Motco invested in 0.01% or 849 shares. Uss has invested 0.11% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 1St Source Retail Bank holds 0.16% or 28,579 shares in its portfolio. M&T Fincl Bank invested in 0.15% or 436,861 shares. Moreover, Ftb Advsrs has 0.08% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Ims Cap Management invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Leisure Cap reported 9,779 shares. Schroder Investment Group reported 0% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Whittier holds 0.03% or 14,790 shares. Maine-based Bath Savings Tru Com has invested 0.5% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $5.28 million activity. 22,321 shares were sold by CHARLTON ROBERT S, worth $1.47M on Monday, February 4.

