Kempen Capital Management Cut Its Anthem Com (ANTM) Stake by $793,830; Share Price Rose; Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Sun Communities (SUI) Holding by $307,200; Stock Rose

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (ANTM) by 31.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 2,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 6,211 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75M, down from 9,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $248.27. About 1.31M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Sun Communities (SUI) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05 million, up from 13,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Sun Communities for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $150.62. About 332,724 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI); 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld Com (NYSE:AEL) by 98,904 shares to 441,043 shares, valued at $11.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brunswick Corp Com (NYSE:BC) by 46,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 358,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity National Financial Fnf Group Com (NYSE:FNF).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 12.93 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

