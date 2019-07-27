Kemnay Advisory Services Upped Its Dollar Gen New (DG) Holding by $325,108 as Market Value Declined; Conocophillips (COP) Holder Argent Capital Management Cut Position as Market Valuation Declined

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 42.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 2,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,153 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 6,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $137.97. About 1.06M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories at May 4 Were $3.59B; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG); 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General: Paula A. Price to Resign From Board; 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 8,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.42 million, down from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 6.59M shares traded or 4.68% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 12/05/2018 – A Curacao court has authorized ConocoPhillips to seize about $636 million in assets belonging to Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA FOCUSES OIL SHIPPING OPERATIONS ON ITS JOSE TERMINAL ON VENEZUELA’S EAST COAST AFTER CONOCO ACTIONS; 07/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips has moved to take Caribbean assets of Venezuela’s state-run PDVSA; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips quarterly profit jumps 52 percent; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO READY TO BUY FUEL ON GLOBAL MARKET IF ISLA REFINERY CANNOT CONTINUE OPERATIONS- PRIME MINISTER; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DOESN’T HAVE ANY SIGNIFICANT EXPORT CAPACITY OUT OF PERMIAN BASIN; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA moves to protect exports as Conoco seizures weigh; 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK — EAST TIMOR AND AUSTRALIA SIGN TREATY TO RESOLVE LONG-RUNNING DISPUTE ON MARITIME BORDER IN TIMOR SEA; 25/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: ConocoPhillips Wins $2B In Claim Against Venezuela Oil Co; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $400M of Debt Securities

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 0.06% or 114,731 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 23,908 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Green Square Capital Ltd reported 8,854 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. First Financial Bank Of Omaha invested in 0.61% or 75,287 shares. Kames Pcl reported 17,119 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bokf Na invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Jnba Advsr reported 94 shares or 0% of all its holdings. J Goldman Lp invested in 0.65% or 96,932 shares. Park National Corp Oh stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moreover, Pineno Levin Ford Asset Inc has 0.11% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 2,203 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia accumulated 0.04% or 34,024 shares. Cibc Mkts Corp holds 0.03% or 35,655 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of Mellon accumulated 4.02M shares. Advisory Services Net Ltd holds 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 3,909 shares. Texas Yale Corp, a Florida-based fund reported 4,014 shares.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 6,324 shares to 24,237 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA) by 28,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,162 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,386 shares to 6,170 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructur by 34,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).