Kemnay Advisory Services Stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) Has Trimmed by $305,970; Js Capital Management Trimmed Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Market Value Rose

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 1,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 5,858 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 7,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173. About 1.33M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp

Js Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc sold 95,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 400,085 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.42M, down from 495,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ lands in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy and cast puts drama behind; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Race Against Time’: Experts React To Disney’s Q3 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “‘Endgame’ highest-grossing film ever – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Movie Analyst: When It Comes To Marvel, Less Is More – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Disney Sets A Box Office Record 5 Months Early; ‘Rise Of Skywalker,’ ‘Frozen 2’ Still On The Way – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bob Iger Talks Disney’s ‘Transitional’ Q3 With CNBC, Highlights Streaming Business – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com reported 0.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.67% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 248,158 shares. Bb&T holds 0.32% or 162,259 shares. Pettee holds 1.92% or 27,408 shares in its portfolio. Farallon Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.39% or 440,000 shares. 10 invested 0.85% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Trust Department Mb Bancorp N A holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,117 shares. Harvey owns 4,500 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Middleton & Ma owns 24,711 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Centurylink Invest Mgmt has 0.25% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,411 shares. The New York-based Grisanti Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 4.46% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Willingdon Wealth Management holds 3,466 shares. Prio Wealth LP holds 1.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 299,068 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter accumulated 37,214 shares. Private Wealth holds 26,835 shares.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 15.67 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Norfolk Southern declares $0.94 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “U.S. Rail Volumes Continue Dip – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Southern’s Net Profit Rises Despite Declining Volumes – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.